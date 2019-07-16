24.6 C
Emmy adayları açıklandı: Game of Thrones 32 dalda aday

Emmy Ödülleri'nin bu seneki adayları açıklandı. 22 Eylül'de sahiplerini bulacak olan Emmy Ödülleri'nde Game of Thrones en iyi drama dizisi de dahil olmak üzere 32 dalda aday oldu.

Geçen sene düzenlenen 70’inci Emmy Ödülleri’nde 22 dalda adaylık elde eden ve en iyi dizi seçilen Game of Thrones, bu yıl da 32 dalda aday gösterildi.

Bu yıl 71’incisi düzenlenecek Emmy Ödülleri’nde adaylar şöyle;

En iyi Drama
 Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us

En iyi erkek oyuncu (Drama)

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

En iyi kadın oyuncu (Drama)

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards

En iyi komedi

Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep

En iyi kadın oyuncu (Komedi)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

En iyi erkek oyuncu (Komedi)

Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

En iyi mini dizi

Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us

En iyi TV filmi

Bandersnatch: Black Mirror
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner With Hervé

En iyi erkek oyuncu (Mini dizi / TV filmi)

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

En iyi erkek oyuncu (Mini dizi / TV filmi)

Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benecio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu (Drama)

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu (Drama)

Alfie Allen, Game Of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House Of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

En iyi konuk kadın oyuncu (Drama)

Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

En iyi konuk erkek oyuncu (Drama)

Michael Angarana, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu (Komedi)

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu (Komedi)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry

En iyi konuk kadın oyuncu (Komedi)

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

En iyi konuk erkek oyuncu (Komedi)

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Robert de Niro, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Peter MacNicol, Veep
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu (Mini dizi / TV filmi)

Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu (Mini dizi / TV filmi)

Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Michael K Williams, When They See Us

