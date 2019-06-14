PES 2020’nin fiyatı belli oldu

Konami’nin futbol oyunu olan Pro Evolution Soccer 2020’nin fiyatı belli oldu.
E3 2019 etkinliği kapsamında duyurulan Pro Evolution Soccer 2020, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One ve Nintendo Switch platformlarına Eylül ayında gelecek.
Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 PC için Steam’da 199 TL fiyat etiketine sahip. Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 Legend Edition sürümü ise 299 TL. Xbox One’da ise Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 Standart sürüm 345 TL, Legend Edition sürümü ise 497 TL fiyata sahip.
PlayStation 4’te ise Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 tam 409 TL iken Legend Edition sürümü ise 589 TL fiyat ile oyuncularla buluşacak.
Kaynak: donanimgunlugu.com