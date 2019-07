Tacizci fotoğrafçı sosyal medyada ifşa edildi

View this post on Instagram

@Timur Emek, you may as well delete your account now lol. The New York-based Turkish photographer who has shot for @victoriassecret , is the latest to join the ranks of sleazy, clout-abusing celeb/supermodel male photographers who feel entitled to women's bodies. Along with the forced crotch-grabbing account from @byhaleybowman , Emek also offered "help" in the industry to @lizamarieju in exchange for "some fun". His response when asked to clarify? "I am a man… think about it :-)". 🤢🤢🤢. The photographer also went as far as lying to Turkish model @deniiztekiin in June 2017, telling her that her agency at the time had already approved a topless shoot, which of course didn't actually happen as he had already been on their agency blacklist of photographers. It's a relief to know that there are agencies out there that refuse to be complicit and hopefully more will step it up, but for every model with an agency, there are dozens of girls who are navigating independent modeling work on their own. The stories on the rest of the slides are unfortunately all too familiar. #TimesUp for these shitty men. • #model #instagrammodel #timuremek #photographer #model #supermodel #celebrity #predator #creep #victoriassecret #runway #vsfashionshow #modelingagency #alessandraambrosio #candaceswanepoel #vsangel #romeestrijd #clout #lame #womensrights #power #liar #dietprada