0.2% intervention in the housing crisis: University students have no place to sleep

Mustafa Bildircin

Millions of university students are facing housing problems in the 2024-2025 academic year, as they do almost every year.

Those who managed to enrol in university were left helpless due to the insufficient capacity of state dormitories. Private dormitory fees in large cities have reached 150,000 Turkish lira per year, while rents in many cities start at 20,000 Turkish lira, forcing students to turn to dormitories run by religious communities and sects.

Data from the Ministry of Youth and Sports shows that despite the deepening housing crisis, there has been no significant increase in the capacity of dormitories for higher education students.

The 2023-2024 academic year in higher education ended with 862 dormitories across Turkey. As of 2024, the total capacity of 862 higher education Loan and Dormitories Institution (KYK) dormitories in Turkey was stated to be 994,137.

The Ministry provided an additional 9,802 beds by opening dormitories and buildings in the first half of 2025. However, considering the number of students applying for dormitories and the current physical condition of the buildings, 3,495 beds were removed from existing dormitories. Following the adjustments, the bed capacity of student dormitories could only be increased by 2,169. The increase in bed capacity remained at 0.2%.

BUDGET FOR FOUNDATIONS

While students face housing problems every year due to the inadequacy of state dormitories, outrageous rents and high-priced private dormitories, the Ministry of Youth and Sports provided funding for foundations and associations. In the January-June 2024 period, the transfer to ‘non-profit organisations’ from the Ministry's budget of 699 million 71 thousand TL increased to 887.9 million TL in the January-June 2025 period.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Barınma krizine yüzde 0,2’lik müdahale: Üniversitelinin yatacak yeri yok, published in BirGün newspaper on August 10, 2025.