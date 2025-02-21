1 month has passed since Kartalkaya fire disaster, not a single arrest from the ministry

One month has passed since the tragic hotel fire in Kartalkaya, Bolu, on January 21. Despite the time that has elapsed, the government has taken no concrete steps to improve safety and oversight at the burned-down Grand Kartal Hotel or to prevent similar fires in other institutions.

Although Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that those responsible would be identified within ten days, weeks have passed with no accountability. Meanwhile, not a single person from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has resigned or been dismissed. Families who lost their loved ones have come together to seek justice and solidarity, establishing a platform called Başka Canımız Yok (We Have No Other Lives).

INSPECTIONS ONLY ON PAPER

Following the disaster, the Ministry of National Education and the Ministry of Youth and Sports acted. The Ministry of Youth and Sports issued a directive to institutions and organizations, emphasizing the urgent need for inspections of various infrastructures, from fire safety systems and elevators to generators and fire detection systems.

Meanwhile, the Personnel Directorate of the Ministry of Sports sent a notice to ministry officials in all 81 provinces, instructing civil servants to watch a fire safety training video on the Presidency’s website. Similarly, the İstanbul Directorate of National Education requested inspectors to complete inspections of dormitories by February 24. However, inspectors reacted by stating “Inspections are based solely on paperwork, without a proper technical team.”

WHAT IS THE ROLE OF THE MINISTER OF CULTURE?

Following the fire, disputes over ministerial authority have been endless. Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy deflected responsibility regarding the inspection authority of the hotel where the disaster occurred, stating: "The authority for licensing and occupancy permits lies with the Provincial Special Administration. The Provincial Special Administration is responsible for the entire area, not the Ministry of Tourism. The renewal of the business license implies that the fire department report and other necessary reports have also been renewed."

After this statement, the ministry fell into silence. Hotel owner Halit Ergül also claimed that the hotel had been inspected by the ministry and that no issues were found, saying: "The last inspection was conducted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on December 15. No fire-related deficiencies were detected." Later, Interior Ministry inspectors conducted an investigation and prepared a preliminary report, which stated that the authority belonged to the Bolu Provincial Special Administration under the Ministry of Interior.

The Bolu Provincial Special Administration, in response to Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy’s statements, asserted that the inspection authority indeed belongs to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Despite all indications pointing to the ministry’s responsibility, no official within the Ministry of Culture has taken accountability neither by resigning nor being dismissed. Meanwhile, during this period, Minister Ersoy continued to attend numerous inaugurations and meetings. Some of these events included:

A meeting regarding five newly discovered Roman-era statues unearthed in the ongoing excavations at the ancient city of Perge as part of the Legacy for the Future project.The launch ceremony of the 100+2 Temporary Museum Exhibitions Project in Ankara.A visit to Afyonkarahisar, where he attended various engagements and inaugurations, including a meeting with Governor Kübra Güran Yiğitbaşı.

AKP MP ELECTED AS CHAIR

A Parliamentary Investigation Commission was established to examine all aspects of the fire disaster, determine the responsibilities of relevant institutions, and propose measures to prevent similar incidents. During the meeting, AKP Erzurum MP Selami Altınok was elected as the commission’s chair.

AKP Gaziantep MP Derya Bakbak was appointed as the deputy chair, while AKP İstanbul MP Nurettin Alan took on the role of secretary member. MHP Elazığ MP Semih Işıkver, who gained notoriety for constructing a 26-story building in earthquake-stricken Elazığ alongside former AKP Elazığ provincial administrator and TETİŞ Yapı owner Mustafa Tetik during his tenure as MHP Elazığ Provincial Chair, was appointed as the commission’s spokesperson. The commission consists of 11 members from the AKP, 5 from the CHP, and 2 each from the MHP and DEM Party.

WHAT WERE THE NEGLIGENCES AND WHO WAS ARRESTED?

As part of the investigation, 22 people were arrested, including Deputy Mayor Sedat Gülener, Acting Fire Chief Kenan Coşkun, firefighter İrfan Acar, Bolu Provincial Special Administration Secretary-General Sırrı Köstereli and Deputy Secretary-General Bünyamin Bal, hotel owner Halit Ergül, hotel manager Zeki Yılmaz, hotel accounting manager Kadir Özdemir, chef Faysal Yaver, electrician Hüseyin Özer, kitchen staff members Yusuf Karahanlı, Fidan Kurç, and Mehmet Gündüz, as well as Ahmet Demir, the manager of Ergül’s other hotel, Gazelle Resort & Spa, and six additional personnel from the same hotel. Meanwhile, occupational safety expert E.K. and the hotel’s 78-year-old architect Ali B. were released.

Following the disaster, it was revealed that hotel owner Halit Ergül was also a board member of the Turkey Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, an institution responsible for inspecting tourism accommodation facilities. It was also uncovered that TGA awarded the hotel a Sustainable Tourism Program Certificate on March 2, 2024, and December 14, 2024. Additionally, the hotel failed to complete Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), first aid, and fire training for its staff, which was required as part of the sustainability program by June 2024. Investigations further revealed several instances of negligence, including:

Fire detection system not meeting regulations

Smoke detectors not functioning

Emergency buttons not working

Insufficient emergency lighting system, with batteries in the lighting units drained

Inadequate emergency exit signs

Insufficient water connections in fire cabinets

Electrical shafts, panels, and a base station installed in the escape stairwell, violating regulations

Five elevators in the hotel not integrated into the fire detection and warning system.

