10 CHP municipality officials referred to court, arrested in İstanbul

10 people who were detained in the operation organised on Tuesday (11 February) against 9 municipalities in İstanbul within the scope of ‘urban reconciliation’ were referred to the Criminal Judgeship of Peace with a request for arrest.

Detained Kartal Deputy Mayor Cemalettin Yüksel, Ataşehir Deputy Mayor Livan Gür, Üsküdar Municipality Council Member B.K, Sancaktepe Municipality Council Member E.G, Fatih Municipality Council Member G.A, Tuzla Municipality Council Member H.Ö, Adalar Municipality Council Member N.A, Şişli Municipality Council Member S.G, Beyoğlu Municipality Council Member T.Ş. and İ.P., who is allegedly in contact with Beyoğlu Municipality, completed their procedures at the police station.

After undergoing a health check at Prof. Dr. Cemil Taşçıoğlu City Hospital, 10 people were referred to Istanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan in the morning.

10 people were referred to the criminal judgeship of peace with the demand for their arrest. The 10 people referred to the criminal judgeship of peace on duty were arrested.

STATEMENT BY THE ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE

In the statement made by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, allegations such as ‘Considering the fact that the urban consensus formula is a supra-DEM Party organisation system, and that the organisations within the organisation (DBP, HDK) that carry out work on organisation are the main institutions that develop and manage the grassroots (people) organisation system of the organisation, it has been understood that the named suspects are members of the organisation operating within the scope of the urban consensus activity of the terrorist organisation...’ were put forward.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has announced a new operation targeting municipalities governed by the CHP. Ten individuals, including the Deputy Mayors of Kartal and Ataşehir, have been detained on 11 February.

The operation, dubbed the "Urban Consensus" operation, targeted nine municipalities in İstanbul. Among those detained are the Deputy Mayors of Kartal and Ataşehir, as well as council members from the municipalities of Üsküdar and Şişli.

DETAILS OF THE INVESTIGATION

The prosecutor’s office emphasized that the investigation was carried out in coordination with the İstanbul Police Department’s Counterterrorism Division. It pointed to the DEM Party’s December 2023 strategic document, which outlined the "Urban Consensus" policy, as part of a broader effort to establish alliances in western provinces of Turkey. The strategy included negotiations and agreements not to field candidates in certain districts, endorsing candidates from other parties, and securing council member positions as part of electoral agreements.

The statement also cited public declarations made by members of the PKK/KCK leadership, including Bese Hozat (Hülya Oran), Cemil Bayık, and Mustafa Karasu, claiming that these figures publicly supported the "Urban Consensus" as a political strategy to advance their broader goals.

Source: İstanbul'da belediyelere operasyon: Mahkemeye sevk edilen 10 kişi tutuklandı