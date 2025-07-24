10 forest workers die trapped by flames while fighting wildfire in Eskişehir

Ten forest workers lost their lives after being caught in the flames during efforts to extinguish a forest fire in Eskişehir.

The fire broke out on the morning of 22 July 2025 in the forested area between the neighbourhoods of Büyükyayla and Fethiye in the Seyitgazi district.

Smoke rising around 08:30 a.m. was quickly noticed by people nearby. Fanned by the wind, the flames rapidly spread, threatening both forested areas and nearby settlements.

As the fire later approached the village of Sarıcaova in Afyonkarahisar’s İhsaniye district, the increasing risk led to the precautionary evacuation of the village.

10 PEOPLE LOST THEIR LIVES

During cooling efforts in the area near Büyükyayla and Fethiye neighbourhoods, the firefighting team was suddenly surrounded by rapidly intensifying flames.

As the fire changed direction, five forest workers and five civil society volunteers tried to take shelter in a cave. When the fire shifted direction again, all ten were caught in the flames and died from burns.

Minister Yumaklı, speaking from the Fire Management Centre in Ankara, made the following statement:

“In connection with the fire that began in Eskişehir’s Seyitgazi and crossed into Afyonkarahisar, 19 forest personnel and 5 AKUT members, a total of 24 people were caught inside the fire due to sudden changes in the wind and shifting flames. Fourteen injured are currently receiving treatment. We lost 5 forest worker colleagues and 5 AKUT volunteers. I extend my condolences to the families, loved ones and all those who have lost someone. My deepest sympathies to our nation. I wish a swift recovery to the injured.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Eskişehir’de orman yangınına müdahale ederken alevlerin arasında kalan 10 orman işçisi hayatını kaybetti, published in BirGün newspaper on July 24, 2025.