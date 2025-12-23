10 October prosecutors will not be investigated

Ayça Söylemez

Ten years after the massacre, the permission required to investigate the responsibility of some public officials has been granted.

If you ask what this has to do with anything: “Yakub Şahin and Hüseyin Tunç, perpetrators of the 10 October Ankara massacre, went to Nizip to buy bomb materials. Here, after a fertiliser seller became suspicious and called the police, their identities were established by the Nizip District Police Department, a tip-off report was drawn up about them on 30 September 2015 and correspondence was carried out with the relevant units requesting that these people be investigated. However, no action was taken against these people by police units and then the massacre happened”

These statements are from the petition filed with the Constitutional Court by intervening lawyers after the complaint filed against Ankara Police Department personnel regarding the 10 October massacre resulted in a decision not to prosecute.

INVESTIGATION INTO ANTEP POLICE

The governorship decision that prevented the investigation of Antep Police officials who took no action on the tip-off was overturned last week by the Gaziantep Regional Administrative Court. According to a report by İsmail Cem Şimşek in Evrensel, the court ruled that the necessary judicial proceedings should be carried out regarding the then Deputy Provincial Police Chief of Gaziantep, the Head of the Counter-Terrorism Branch and the Deputy Head of the Counter-Terrorism Branch.

An important but incomplete step. Setting aside any assessment about justice arriving late, this decision in Antep does not cover all public officials thought to have responsibility. In other words, justice is not only delayed but is also not being delivered with equality.

NON-PROSECUTION FOR ANKARA POLICE

The missing part is this:

After the massacre, on 21 October 2015, the Nizip Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office sent this tip-off report to the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, which was conducting the investigation into the massacre and to the Ankara Police Department. However, the tip-off report was not included in the investigation file.

From the intervening lawyers’ petition: “This tip-off report was absolutely not mentioned in the investigation report or the indictment. When the investigation report and indictment in the investigation file regarding the Ankara 10 October massacre are examined, it is seen that there is no information or document whatsoever about the tip-off made in Nizip on 30 September 2015 regarding Yakub Şahin and Hüseyin Tunç. The document related to this tip-off was found years later by chance among 9 folders of documents that emerged from the cupboard of the prosecutors conducting the Ankara massacre investigation”

Investigating the officials at the Ankara Police Department to which the tip-off was sent is still not on the agenda.

It had emerged after the documents were kept back, when some investigation documents were found in the cupboard of the prosecutors conducting the investigation 4 years after the incident and these 9 folders of documents were then sent to the case file at the Ankara 4th High Criminal Court where the fugitive defendants in the 10 October Ankara massacre were being tried.

Ankara Police claimed that it had sent the document to the file. The intervening lawyers said that, if the tip-off report had been submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office as Ankara Police claimed, the document should have been in the investigation report but it was not.

In the investigation file it conducted against Ankara Police Department personnel for the offences of “misconduct in office, destroying, concealing or altering evidence of a crime, protecting an offender”, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued a decision on 16 February 2023 that there were no grounds to prosecute (a decision not to prosecute). After their objections to this decision were rejected, the intervening lawyers applied to the Constitutional Court.

REFUSAL TO INVESTIGATE THE PROSECUTORS

Again from the lawyers’ petition: “It became clear that the prosecutors of the 10 October Ankara Massacre investigation concealed evidence that could have enabled the massacre to be clarified when the investigation documents consisting of 9 folders were delivered to the Ankara 4th High Criminal Court on 16 October 2019, 4 years after the massacre and 14 months after the first case was concluded. We filed a complaint about the three investigating prosecutors who committed an offence by concealing evidence.”

After their complaints to the Court of Cassation and the HSK were rejected, the intervening lawyers had also applied to the Constitutional Court about this decision.

In a statement to BirGün, İlke Işık from the Lawyers Commission said they received a swift reply from the Constitutional Court and that the complaint about the three prosecutors was rejected on the grounds of “It does not fall within our remit”. “Our application to the European Court of Human Rights about this decision by the Constitutional Court was also rejected just as quickly, on the same grounds. So the prosecutors will not be investigated regarding the concealment of the file.”

With these applications also being rejected, the way has been closed to investigating the prosecutors regarding the fact that critical documents emerged by chance 4 years after the massacre.

The hearing in the case where the fugitive defendants regarding the massacre are being tried will also continue today at the Ankara 4th High Criminal Court…

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 10 Ekim savcıları soruşturulmayacak, published in BirGün newspaper on December 23, 2025.