10 people face up to 15 years in prison: First hearing begins in ‘urban consensus case’

The first hearing in the ‘urban reconciliation case’ involving the municipalities in İstanbul where the CHP won and the DEM Party did not nominate candidates is being held.

The hearing held at the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan started at 10.00 am.

As a result of the investigation conducted by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, a lawsuit was filed against 10 people, who were detained in an operation on 11 February 2025 and arrested on 13 February, due to ‘membership in an armed terrorist organisation’.

Among those arrested are Kartal Deputy Mayor Cemalettin Yüksel and Ataşehir Deputy Mayor Livan Gür, as well as municipal council members from various districts under CHP and AKP rule.

In the indictment submitted to İstanbul 23rd High Criminal Court, the defendants were demanded to be sentenced to imprisonment from 7.5 years to 15 years.

THE INVESTIGATION WAS INITIATED WITH THE ALLEGATION OF ‘TERROR COORDINATION’

The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office claimed that the ‘Urban Consensus’ established between some municipalities in the local elections of 31 March 2024 was organised in connection with terrorist organisations. During the investigation, Kartal Deputy Mayor Cemalettin Yüksel, Ataşehir Deputy Mayor Livan Gür, some members of Fatih, Üsküdar, Sancaktepe, Tuzla, Adalar, Şişli and Beyoğlu municipal councils and a civilian were arrested.

ANALYSIS OF HTS RECORDS ATTRACTED ATTENTION

According to the communication records included in the investigation file, Cemalettin Yüksel contacted 313 suspects and Livan Gür contacted 52 suspects. It is stated that 8 of these people are wanted for ‘membership in an armed terrorist organisation’ and the other 8 are still in prison for this crime.

In Kartal, one of the municipalities at the centre of the investigation, CHP's Gökhan Yüksel had won the mayorship with 54.77 percent of the vote. In Ataşehir, Onursal Adıgüzel, also from the CHP, was elected mayor with 56.39 per cent of the vote.

Source: 10 kişi için 15 yıla kadar hapis cezası isteniyor: 'Kent uzlaşısı davasında' ilk duruşma başladı