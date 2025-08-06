100,000 TL for a doctoral thesis

Mustafa Kömüş

The fake diploma scandal once again revealed the state of both the regime and academia. However, the situation is not limited to this. The practice of thesis writing, which has been known in academia for a long time, continues. Websites established for this purpose provide details about both the thesis writing process and pricing.

‘WE SUGGEST THESIS TOPICS’

When you visit a website, the following information appears first: “We offer thesis writing services at all levels. We provide thesis preparation support for all departments. For example: Business, law, psychology, economics, education, tourism, occupational health, history… If you have not yet determined your thesis topic, we can suggest a suitable thesis topic for you. Time constraints are a significant factor affecting thesis writing prices. A request to write a thesis in a short time may result in a higher price than usual.”

The process is described as follows: “After obtaining the necessary information from you, we consult with our expert in your field of specialisation. Following preliminary research, we present you with our thesis writing price.

We request your academic writing guidelines and, if available, your recommendation form. A draft table of contents is prepared as soon as possible for your advisor's approval and sent to you. The draft is revised according to your advisor's requests. Our progress in the advisory process is carried out in 25-page sections. The number of pages is either determined by your thesis advisor or our advisor. We collect the thesis writing fee for each 25-page section in advance. For example, if your thesis is 100 pages in total, this means we will complete it in four stages. You will also make the payment in four stages. In other words, for a 100-page thesis, we will divide the payment into four installments. After each payment, you will receive 25 pages of thesis writing service in return.

Pricing on this website is as follows:

Undergraduate theses: 5,000–10,000 TL, Master's projects without a thesis: 8,000–15,000 TL, Master's theses: 30,000–70,000 TL, Doctoral theses: 60,000–140,000 TL.

THEY CALL THEMSELVES ADVISORS

Another website provides the following information: “Originality is the most important concern of our time. It is clear that no design that is not original has any value. You should know that every piece of work done for you is unique, original, and reworked. Long-term projects such as theses and projects are typically carried out according to a delivery schedule. Advisors and students prioritise the timely delivery of the work produced. The writers hired for this service are familiar with this process and deliver the work to the students after completing the necessary stages throughout the process.”

The thesis writing fees listed on the website where this information is provided are as follows: Bachelor's theses 13,000 TL-19,000 TL, Master's Project without Thesis 15,000 TL-24,000 TL, Master's Thesis 38,000 TL-48,000 TL, Doctoral Thesis 100,000 TL-170,000 TL.

∗∗∗

PLAGIARISM IN ONE OUT OF EVERY THREE THESES

A study conducted at Boğaziçi University revealed that 34% of master's and doctoral theses contained “severe plagiarism”. The Boğaziçi University Education Policies Research and Application Centre (BEPAM) examined a total of 600 theses, including 470 master's theses and 130 doctoral theses, written between 2007 and 2016. Using the Turnitin plagiarism detection programme, it was found that 34% of the theses, 511 of which were in Turkish and 89 in English, contained serious plagiarism. The plagiarism rate was 46% at private universities and 31% at public universities. The similarity index, which determines whether scientific studies are original, shows that the global average is 15%, while in Turkey, this rate is 28.5%.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 100 bin TL’ye doktora tezi, published in BirGün newspaper on August 6, 2025.