105 detained, no indictment yet

News Desk

The political coup operations launched with the annulment and subsequent arrest of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s university diploma are still ongoing. A total of 105 people have been imprisoned as part of operations targeting multiple İBB departments. In the latest wave, a detention order was issued for 25 individuals, including İETT General Manager İrfan Demet. Despite the sweeping arrests, no indictment has yet been written operations, based on testimonies from secret witnesses and informants, continue to escalate.

On the morning of 19 March, Turkey woke up to the news that the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office had issued detention orders for 106 people, mostly İBB officials and employees, under two separate investigations: one alleging “corruption” and the other “terrorism” linked to the opposition’s municipal alliance in the local elections. Ekrem İmamoğlu, the sole candidate in the CHP’s presidential primary on 23 March, was named a suspect in both cases. After four days in custody, he was sent to court on the same day.

In the corruption probe, 48 individuals including İmamoğlu, Beylikdüzü’s CHP Mayor Mehmet Murat Çalık, İBB Sports Club Chair Fatih Keleş, Deputy Secretary General Gürkan Akgün, former Culture Inc. Director Serdal Taşkın, İBB advisor and Media Inc. Board Chair Murat Ongun, Media Inc. Director Fatoş Pınar Türker, Culture Inc. Director Murat Abbas and İstanbul Planning Agency Chair Buğra Gökçe were arrested.

In the terrorism investigation, Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan, Reform Foundation Director Mehmet Ali Çalışkan, and İBB Deputy Secretary General Mahir Polat were also arrested. Polat was later released to house arrest due to health issues.

ESCALATING WAVES

The Ministry of Interior suspended İmamoğlu, Mayor Çalık and Mayor Şahan from office.

The corruption probe into İBB continued in waves. In the second wave on 26 April, detention orders were issued for 53 people. Of them, 18—including İBB security staffer Çağlar Türkmen, former Zabıta Head Engin Ulusoy, Boğaziçi Zoning Director Elçin Karaoğlu, Expropriation Director Fatih Özçelik and Zoning Department Head Ramazan Gülten—were arrested.

In the third wave on 20 May, 13 of 29 detained were arrested, including Public Relations Head Taner Çetin, Media Relations Assistant Arzu Can, Social Services driver Çağatay Takaoğlu, and Press Officer Serap Karay.

In the fourth wave (22–23 May), 25 out of 49 detained were jailed. These included İmamoğlu’s Chief of Staff Kadriye Kasapoğlu, Security Head Mustafa Akın, İSTAÇ Chair Ziya Gökmen Togay, KİPTAŞ Director Ali Kurt, Deputy Secretary General Arif Gürkan Alpay, Rail Systems Head Ceyhun Avşar, Road Maintenance and Infrastructure Head Seyfullah Demirel, and Neighbourhood Affairs Head Yavuz Saltık.

In the sixth wave on 31 May, former CHP MP Aykut Erdoğdu, Tree Inc. Director Ali Sukas and Beylikdüzü Deputy Mayor Veysel Erçevik were detained and jailed.

On 19 June, İmamoğlu’s lawyer Mehmet Pehlivan was also arrested, following allegations made by informants Adem Soytekin and Servet Yıldırım under the effective remorse law. On 20 June, İBB Sports Chair Fatih Keleş’s son Mustafa Keleş and nephew Murat Keleş were arrested.

On 5 July, Büyükçekmece Deputy Mayor Ahmet Şahin and his driver Sonkan Turan were jailed.

On 18 July, Boğaziçi Inc. Deputy Director Deniz Erzincan and procurement officer Ali Cüneyt Özdemir were among 8 people arrested.

LATEST OPERATION TARGETS İETT

In the latest move against İBB, 25 people including İETT General Manager İrfan Demet were targeted in a probe over İSFALT and İETT tenders. In simultaneous raids across six provinces, 20 people were detained.

11 MAYORS ARRESTED

Starting with the arrest of Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer, the wave of detentions expanded to include İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat, Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler, Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan and Beylikdüzü Mayor Mehmet Murat Çalık. On 31 May 2025, the crackdown extended to CHP mayors in Adana. Gaziosmanpaşa Mayor Hakan Bahçetepe, Avcılar Mayor Utku Caner Çaykara, Ceyhan Mayor Kadir Aydar and Seyhan Mayor Oya Tekin, along with several deputy mayors, were arrested.

39 RELEASED AFTER ‘REMORSE’

The use of anonymous witnesses with code names like “Çınar”, “Ladin”, “Meşe”, “Doğan”, “Şahin” and “Kartal” has drawn criticism, especially as their statements reportedly rely on phrases like “I heard” or “I think”. Under the effective remorse clause, 74 individuals, 42 of them detained, gave statements to the prosecution. Of those 42, 39 were released.

URGENT CALL FOR MURAT ÇALIK

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) Scientific Board issued a medical report for Beylikdüzü Mayor Mehmet Murat Çalık, calling for his immediate release and uninterrupted access to healthcare. The board stated, “Pre-trial detention should be the exception. The path to trial without detention must be opened in line with the Constitution and human rights principles.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 105 tutuklamaya iddianame yok, published in BirGün newspaper on July 30, 2025.