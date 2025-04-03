11 people, including the actor Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu were taken into custody

A boycott was launched in response to the lack of impartial media coverage during the process that began with Ekrem İmamoğlu's detention and continued with his arrest, as well as the arrest of hundreds of young people.

On 2 April, the boycott turned into a general one-day action to demonstrate the power of the public through consumption and to send a message to the entire market. Alongside millions of citizens, numerous public figures also supported the boycott calls.

Following the government’s targeting, the judiciary also took action against the boycott. As part of an investigation launched by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into those supporting the boycott on social media, detention orders were issued for 16 individuals. In the operation carried out against those with detention orders, 11 people were taken into custody.

Actor Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu is among those detained for supporting the boycott call. The 11 individuals were taken to the police station for processing, while efforts to locate the remaining 5 continue.

STATEMENT FROM THE ACTORS’ UNION

The Actors’ Union issued a statement regarding the detention of Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu, who is a member of its executive board.

In the statement released by the union, it said: “We are trying to obtain information about the content of the investigation. We are in contact with his lawyers. Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu is not alone.”

Actor Kubilay Aka shared a message of solidarity for his colleague Üzümoğlu, stating: “I condemn the detention of my colleague Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu. I also find it extremely dangerous for the future that any of my colleagues or fellow citizens should be taken into custody simply for expressing their opinions freely. Today, you may try to silence one person by covering their mouth with your hands, but thankfully millions are now aware of the perception you are trying to control. This country will not imprison the youth it has raised. Release our brother Cem.”

“THIS IS YOUR ROTTEN SYSTEM”

CHP Parliamentary Group Deputy Chair Ali Mahir Başarır made the following statement regarding the detention of actor Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu: “You won’t be able to intimidate or silence us! When Erdoğan calls for a boycott, it’s a right when an artist does it, it’s a crime, is that it? You are pitiful people who get others fired, who mess with their livelihoods! This is your justice, this is your rotten system! You will not silence art, our voices, or resistance.”

Source: Boykota destek veren oyuncu Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu dahil 11 kişi gözaltına alındı