12 March was the purge of the left

News Centre

The 12 March 1971 military coup, one of the most critical periods in the country's history, has entered its 55th year. Carried out with imperialist support to suppress the rising social opposition in the 1960s, the military coup paved the way for the current regime. Oğuzhan Müftüoğlu, a prominent figure in the revolutionary movement and a writer for BirGün, appeared on BirGün TV to assess the process leading up to the coup, the 12 March coup itself, and the political atmosphere that has persisted to this day.

‘Before looking at the developments behind the 12 March period, we need to look at what came before,’ said Müftüoğlu, "Because the 1960s, perhaps for the first time in Turkey's history before 12 March, can be described as a period of revolutionary awakening within the environment of freedoms provided by the post-27 May Constitution. For the first time in Turkish history, after a period closed to the left, a left-wing party was established in the country. Trade unions were formed, workers could strike and organise, there were peasant movements, and most importantly, within this period of consciousness-raising, anti-imperialist youth movements began to develop very strongly in the country."

BEHIND IT WAS THE US INTERVENTION

Recalling that the rising social opposition was sought to be suppressed by the right-wingers, Müftüoğlu continued: "On the one hand, they tried to get in the way of these youth movements, the awakening movement, with right-wing organisations. They used movements controlled by religious groups to attack revolutionary movements in universities. During the period of the May Day massacre in Istanbul, there were attacks by right-wing and religious groups. To suppress this awakening movement in the country, certain paramilitary organisations were formed for the first time during that period. Attacks were carried out by right-wing commando movements. From time to time, there were armed attacks and attacks with clubs against left-wing demonstrations at universities. I believe this was actually the beginning of a period initiated by the United States to purge the left in Turkey. It was an intervention."

THE FOUNDATIONS OF RIGHT-WINGISM WERE LAID

Müftüoğlu continued: "The 12 March period was a time when the left suffered a coup and the right gained ground in Turkey. Perhaps the foundations were laid for Turkey's subsequent years of continuous drift to the right. It was a process in which the entire leadership of the left was massacred in Kızıldere. It was a period when people in Istanbul were killed, when Ulaş Bardakçı was killed, when many revolutionaries were killed, when executions took place, and when there was widespread pressure and repression against progressive forces across Turkey. During that period, the right faced no pressure whatsoever; they were virtually everywhere in universities and cities, their path had been cleared."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 12 Mart solun tasfiyesiydi, published in BirGün newspaper on March 13, 2026.