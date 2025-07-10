120,000 people under judicial control

Mustafa Bildircin

Under AKP rule, the judiciary has been severely damaged. As citizens' faith in justice has diminished day by day, Turkey has witnessed countless examples of the politicisation of the judiciary. The courts' unfair decisions against opponents have destroyed trust in the judiciary.

The witch hunt against opponents has led to prisons being filled to capacity. As of 1 July 2025, the prison population in Turkey exceeded capacity by 115,135, reaching 410,135.

With investigations launched against those opposed to the government, particularly journalists, the judiciary has been turned into a ‘tool to silence those opposed to the political government.’ Increasing investigations against opponents due to their news reports or social media posts have also led to the widespread use of judicial control measures.

BirGün examined the number of people subject to ‘judicial control’ provisions under Article 109 of the Criminal Procedure Code. It was learned that the number of people subject to judicial control, which lawyers describe as ‘a complementary measure to detention and sometimes even more severe than detention,’ has reached 120,000.

According to data from the Ministry of Justice, as of 1 July 2025, the number of individuals under judicial control stood at 119,413. The large number of children under supervision and monitoring also drew attention. According to data from 1 July 2025, the number of children under supervision and monitoring was recorded as 9,371.

NAMES UNDER JUDICIAL CONTROL

The names of individuals subject to judicial control measures highlight the validity of claims that the application has been turned into a tool to silence journalists and opponents. Some of the names subject to judicial control measures include Timur Soykan, İsmail Saymaz, Murat Ağırel, Fatih Altaylı, and Özlem Gürses.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled120 bin kişi adli kontrol altında, published in BirGün newspaper on July 10, 2025.