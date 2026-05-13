12th anniversary of the Soma mine massacre: Hope rising from the underground

Meltem Akyol

Gökay Çakır was a farmer’s son, just like the other workers in the Soma basin. He faced the same problems as farmers nearly everywhere in the country. Costs were rising, and what they planted did not fetch a fair price. Earning a living became difficult; he was no longer alone, having married. Responsibilities were growing, and making ends meet was getting harder. Thus, Çakır added mine work to his farming. He was 23. He worked in the mines for 22 years. In his own words, "Life continued like this until I was 40, as a normal citizen. Until Soma happened."

Following the Soma massacre, in which 301 workers died, the realisation that workers were trapped in a vice and lacked the power to resist created a seismic shift in the "sea of labourers" that is the Soma basin. Gökay Çakır was one of those shaken workers. According to Çakır, who described the struggle extending from Soma to the marches in Ankara on the 12th anniversary of the Soma Massacre, mining in Turkey is still a "necessity" squeezed between life and death. Çakır’s story is not just the story of a trade unionist; it is also the story of labour, migration, and poverty in Turkey. Let us listen...

THEY TOOK OUR VILLAGE AND FORCED US INTO THE MINE

When did you start mining, and what was your profession before?

I was a primary school graduate living in the village of Ularca in Soma, Manisa. I was a peasant, a citizen engaged in animal husbandry and farming in my village until the age of 23. People living in our village, in the villages, know nothing other than farming and livestock. My father was a farmer too. Rural folk do not follow politics much. They do not burden the State; they live their own lives. Until the 2000s. After the 2000s, people migrated to the cities for their children. Then you find yourself in the mine. You descend into the mine saying, "It’s destiny; if we are to die, we die; if we are to live, we live." I am one of them. I got married at 21, a year after returning from military service. Farming stopped being profitable. You can’t sell what you plant, you can’t make money from what you sell; and you’re no longer alone since you’ve started a family and have children... I endured for two years after marriage, then we were forced. We moved to the city. I worked in the mine for 22 years.

301 WORKERS DIED, NO ONE STOOD UP FOR THEM

What changed after that?

The situation changed after 301 people lost their lives in a workplace murder—or rather, after they were massacred. How? At that time, I was working at the İmbat Company. 299 of those 301 were my friends, comrades, and brothers. In Soma, in Kınık. I saw these friends face-to-face every day; they were people I knew (his voice falters here, as it does when mentioning Tahir Çetin and Ali Faik İnter... he speaks very little on this subject, and I do not push him). 301 people do not die in a war; they die all at once. After that day, I did not set foot in the workplace for 47 days. After spending a week on the streets burying my friends, I did not leave the house for 40 days. I do not want to talk about those days. People ask me to talk about Tahir Çetin too. When I talk about these things, I relive them. That is why I do not speak. I stayed in the earthquake zone for 26 days; I don't want to talk about that either. That stays with me.

While we had lost 301 of our friends, the employer closed the mines with a single SMS, leaving thousands of workers on the streets. Their severance pay was not paid; their notice pay was not paid. Their personal rights and salaries remained unpaid. I saw the union fail to stand up for its workers, I saw the politicians do nothing, and I saw the boss escape punishment. From that moment on, Gökay Çakır’s mind did a 180-degree turn.

And then...?

Then we decided to found Bağımsız Maden-İş (Independent Miners' Union). I’m telling it briefly like this, but it took a long time. It didn’t happen overnight. Our leader before me, Tahir Çetin—may he rest in peace—along with Başaran (Aksu) and Kamil (Kartal), came to us and said, "If you want to do this, you must found a union." We decided we would. For this, we needed to find seven friends; there were two of us, but we needed five more. Because they are rural people or miners, there was a fear that "it cannot be established." Eventually, we convinced our friends. We were only able to find those five people seven months later! Then we began the struggle for the rights of the thousands of workers in Soma who were sacked via SMS. In the mines, on the streets, on the roads, in the squares, marches, protests, press statements, roadblocks, detentions... And finally, a regulation was made in Parliament; they said, "These workers are right," and we secured the workers' compensation.

Then we started the struggle for the workers at Uyar Mining. Because these [other] unions were not defending the workers' rights, we took up the task. While returning from Ankara, we lost our General President Tahir Çetin and our brother Ali Faik İnter in a road accident. They had collapsed from exhaustion and hunger and fell asleep at the wheel (his voice trembles; he moves past this without much detail). I was the financial secretary at the time; my friends said, "You can handle the general presidency." I became the General President.

Let’s come to the Doruk Mining resistance, which recently dominated Turkey’s agenda... How did it start?

The workers of Doruk Mining, which belongs to Yıldızlar SSS Holding, had been struggling since 2022 to receive their unpaid severance and wages. Before starting the march to Ankara, we held meetings with the workers. Because I am a miner myself, I can understand the miner’s plight very well. I am someone who knows exactly what is on the miner’s table and what their bed is like. Because I worked in the mines just like them; I shared my bread for 22 years. After the meeting, I saw that some friends had question marks in their minds. Even if the worker knows you, a certain amount of time must pass for them to trust you. We walked the roads for 9 days; we discussed our mistakes and our truths. They realised that the "yellow unions" were empty and that politicians did not remember them. That is where the workers trusted us, on the road. We arrived in Ankara in a position of strength.

WE PUT OUR SHROUDS IN OUR POCKETS AND DESCENDED INTO THE MINE

In the book "Ruhu Olan Yollar" (Roads with Soul), which tells the story of Başaran Aksu, Tahir Çetin, and Ali Faik İnter, it says: "They continued to descend into the mines until the very last moment. They were always with the miner." You also make the workers ask, "Can someone be a union president like this?" What do you think is the difference between understanding the worker who has a stone in his boot and office based unionism?

You work in a mine; you put your head on the block and your shroud in your pocket. To be a mine worker means to sever your connection with the world. He descends into the mine thinking, "Yes, I might die," just to provide for his children. For 22 years, I said my final goodbyes to my family every single day. I must not forget where I came from. If I know that a stone has slipped into the boot of the worker in the mine, if I know that the inside of his boot is filled with sweat, if I know that his hard hat is tight on his head, if I know what he eats at home—and if I do not forget—then I act accordingly.

I am the general president of this union, and I have never thought in terms of material gain. Those workers gave you a mission; why did they give it? To defend their rights. You must carry that jacket. We can say to all workers, "You can be the general president of the union." No trade unionist could ever propose this to their workers. But as workers in this country, we have always been the ones doing the choosing, never the ones being chosen. If everyone has the right to vote and to stand for election, then why isn’t this miner being elected?

UNITED UNDERGROUND, SCATTERED ABOVE GROUND

Why isn’t it happening?

They showed us green, they showed us blue, they showed us red, but they won’t show us white. Workers all work in the same place underground, but as soon as they come to the surface, they scatter like bees. They all go their separate ways. The union isn’t enlightening the workers because it doesn’t show them their rights, the law, or class consciousness. That makes it easier to control them. The boss says, “This person will be the union leader; we’ll move forward with them.”

Politics says, “If you vote for this party, we’ll win better.” But in the end, they’re the ones who always win. All the workers lose out. We are fighting so that all workers can win.

NO ONE REMEMBERS YOU UNTIL YOU DIE

What kind of trade union organisation is needed to prevent new workplace fatalities, and what do you think is the biggest obstacle to this?

Actually, the union is the worker’s advocate both above and below ground. Workers must be properly trained, provided with materials and equipment... Inspections must be carried out at the workplace. The union will fight for everything that isn’t being done. Now, in this country, if a state inspector from the public sector comes to inspect a workplace and that workplace has been tipped off a month in advance – whether through the union or through politics – then both the union and politics are to blame.

Everyone is committing a crime, but no one sees it. In our country, they love to make people forget. No one remembers you until you die.

301 people didn't die in a war; they died all at once. 42 people died all at once. 9 people died all at once. 18 people died all at once. It’s not just the miners. This is the fate of the Turkish working class, of Turkey’s labourers. Look, children are dying whilst working; people over 70 are dying whilst working. If you don’t work until you die, you’ll end up in need. Because you can’t make ends meet. There is a system of slavery in Turkey. That’s the situation.

A final word… He also has a call to the working class. Let them break away from the "yellow unions" immediately; those unions have turned yellow and faded. Let them turn to independent unions like ours. They have rotted; you cannot have a general president for 30 years, and you cannot have unionism that goes hand-in-hand with the boss. The working class must break away from these unions at once.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Soma maden katliami’nin 12’nci yildönümü: Yeraltından gelen umut, published in BirGün newspaper on May 13, 2026.