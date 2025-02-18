14 million citizens desperate for aid

In 2024, the Ministry of Family and Social Services published a report on social aid.

Social aid statistics revealed the striking situation of extreme poverty in Turkey.

According to data from the Ministry, more than 14 million citizens in Turkey are forced to live on social aid.

OBLIGATION TO AID

The number of households benefiting from regular social aid increased from 2 million 274 thousand 182 in 2014 to 3 million 537 thousand 185 in 2024. According to the calculation of TurkStat, which considers a household as four people, 14 million 148 thousand 740 people in Turkey were made to survive only with social aids.

EXTREME POVERTY

The number of households within the scope of Turkey's Family Support Program, which includes extremely poor households, has also reached striking levels. In December 2024, 2 million 990 thousand 408 households benefited from the program, which was terminated in 2025.

CHILDREN NOT RECEIVED CARE

The number of children supported under the Social and Economic Support (SED) program was the most striking part of the poverty data for 2024. The number of children under the program, which includes children whose even the most basic needs cannot be provided for by their families, skyrocketed to 170,317 by the end of 2024. The distribution of the number of children under the SED program, who are trapped in the grip of poverty and at risk of being taken away from their families, by years was also included in the data.

The number of children whose families cannot provide for them was recorded as follows for some years in the period 2012-2024:

- 2012: 37,295

- 2014: 60,29

- 2016: 92,115

- 2018: 122,489

- 2020: 129,422

- 2022: 157,248

- 2024: 170,317

POVERTY STATUS

Some other data revealing the extent of poverty in Turkey are listed below:

- Fuel subsidy: 1 million 587 thousand 728 households

- Natural gas subsidy: 521,408 households

- Electricity consumption subsidy: 3 million 428 thousand 491 households

SOCIAL SECURITY INSURANCE DEBTORS

Data also reflected the number of people who cannot pay their General Health Insurance (GSS) contributions and are in need of social assistance. According to the data of the Ministry of Family and Social Services, in December 2024, the GSS debt of 7 million 926 thousand 871 people was paid with social assistance.

NEGLECTED HOUSES

The number of “uninhabitable and neglected households” in Turkey exceeded 21 thousand in 2024. In 2024, a total of 21,380 households were surveyed by the Ministry of Family and in a state of disrepair”.

A PROOF OF POVERTY

- People receiving regular social aid: 14.3 million

- Households receiving regular social aid: 3.5 million

- Number of family support program households: 2.9 million

- Households receiving fuel subsidy: 1.5 million

- Number of children whose parents cannot provide for them: 170.3 thousand

- Number of uninhabitable households: 21,380

Note: This interview is translated from the original article entitled 14 milyon yurttaş yardıma muhtaç published in BirGün newspaper on February 16, 2025.