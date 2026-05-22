15 bar associations react to absolute nullity ruling: The decision in question is clearly unlawful

In the joint statement published by 15 bar associations following the court of appeal's decision regarding the 38th Ordinary Convention of the CHP, they stated: "According to the Constitution and the Law on Political Parties, the authority to make decisions on the lawfulness of a political party's convention lies with the electoral boards and the Supreme Electoral Council. In this respect, the decision in question is clearly unlawful."

The bar associations of Adıyaman, Ağrı, Batman, Bingöl, Bitlis, Diyarbakır, Dersim, Hakkari, Iğdır, Kars, Muş, Siirt, Şanlıurfa, Şırnak, and Van reacted to the court of appeal's decision regarding the 38th Ordinary Convention of the CHP with a joint statement.

"THIS DECISION CARRIES THE RISK OF UNDERMINING THE RULE OF LAW"

The following statements were included in the announcement made by the 15 bar associations:

"It is clear that the absolute nullity decision issued regarding the Republican People's Party brings about debates in terms of the right to vote and be elected, as well as the principles of democratic representation. Political parties are indispensable elements of the democratic social order. For this reason, any intervention directed at political activities must comply with universal principles of law and the principle of proportionality envisaged by the Constitution.

According to the Constitution and the Law on Political Parties, the authority to make decisions on the lawfulness of a political party's convention lies with the electoral boards and the Supreme Electoral Council. In this respect, the decision in question is clearly unlawful.

Just as the independence and impartiality of judicial organs are vital, it is also of great importance for judicial processes to generate legitimacy in the public conscience. Practices that may lead to the law becoming a tool for political competition carry the risk of undermining social peace, trust in democracy, and the rule of law.

As the Regional Bar Associations, we respectfully inform the public that we will continue to monitor the preservation of the principle of the democratic rule of law and fundamental rights and freedoms under all circumstances."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 15 barodan mutlak butlan tepkisi: Söz konusu karar açıkça hukuka aykırıdır, published in BirGün newspaper on May 22, 2026.