“15 million citizens went to the ballot box and elected İmamoğlu!”

Following the arrest warrant issued for İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, people have begun gathering in Saraçhane. As the protest continues with the participation of thousands, police intervened with tear gas against demonstrators attempting to march to Taksim.

ÖZGÜR ÖZEL: “15 MILLION CITIZENS WENT TO THE BALLOT BOX AND ELECTED İMAMOĞLU!”

As protests continue following the arrest of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, CHP leader Özgür Özel addressed the crowd gathered in Saraçhane. Özel criticised the 'mainstream media' for failing to report on the protests across the country and the developments in Saraçhane, as well as the primary election process, and went on to call for a boycott.

Addressing the mainstream media and their affiliated companies, Özel said: “You make money from us, you sell your products to us, but you serve the Palace. That’s what the mainstream media does.”

"ARE WE READY TO USE THE POWER WE HAVE AS CONSUMERS?"

Özel also addressed the media with the words: “Either you see us, or you’ll hit rock bottom.”

15 MILLION VOTES FOR İMAMOĞLU DESPITE 2,600 BALLOT BOXES YET TO BE COUNTED

Özgür Özel stated, “While 2,621 ballot boxes are still uncounted, the total number of votes cast in the solidarity ballot stands at 13 million 211 thousand.” He added that with party members included, the figure approaches 15 million.

“This square is challenging Erdoğan,” Özel declared. “It has made an early election ballot inevitable.”

DİLEK İMAMOĞLU: “THEY WANT US TO SURRENDER TO THE DESPERATION THEY CREATED, BUT WE WON’T”

Dilek İmamoğlu, wife of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, spoke at the public gathering held in Saraçhane. “They have arrested Ekrem. They don’t yet understand what this unjust arrest means in the eyes of millions — but they will,” she said, prompting chants of “Dictator Erdoğan” from the crowd.

Dilek İmamoğlu continued: “Ekrem İmamoğlu has defeated you four times before, and he’ll defeat you a fifth time too! Whether he’s a candidate or not, whether he’s outside or not – he will win! Because he has become the symbol of the nation’s struggle for dignity. You will be defeated!”

NEW MESSAGE FROM EKREM İMAMOĞLU: I WILL WIN THIS FIGHT

Meanwhile a short video shared on Ekrem İmamoğlu’s Instagram account features the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor stating: “I’m not stepping back, not even a millimetre. I will win this fight.” Today, İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was arrested and sent to Silivri Prison, shared a new post on his Instagram account.

In the roughly 30-second video, İmamoğlu says the following: “I’m here. I’m wearing a white shirt – you can’t stain it. My wrist is strong – you can’t bend it. I’m not stepping back, not even a millimetre. I will win this fight.”