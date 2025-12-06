18 out of every 100 TL spent on education goes to the private sector: Expenditures shifted to the private sector

The government's education expenditures were demonstrated using data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK). According to the report “Education Expenditure Statistics, 2024” published by TÜİK, education expenditures in the country increased by approximately 95 % last year compared to the previous year, reaching 2 trillion 200 billion 338 million TL. The education levels that saw the highest increase in education spending compared to the previous year in 2024 were primary and middle schools, with an increase of 99 %.

It was revealed that 18 out of every 100 lira spent on education was spent on private education. 17.72 % of total education expenditure was made by private institutions. The share of education expenditure in gross domestic product (GDP) was 4.2 % in 2023 and 4.9 % in 2024. Although education's share of national income increased last year, it remained below the 5.8 % share it had in 2019. The share of state education expenditure in GDP was 3.5 % in 2023 and 4 % in 2024.

HIGHEST EXPENDITURE ON HIGHER EDUCATION

When education expenditure is evaluated according to service providers, higher education accounted for 33.4% of expenditure by state education institutions, while secondary education accounted for 21.3%. Of the expenditure by private education institutions, 42.2% was allocated to higher education and 32% to secondary education.

EXPENDITURE PER STUDENT DOUBLED

Student expenditure in 2023 was 49,045 TL, while in 2024 it was 100,307 TL. When evaluated according to education categories, the highest expenditure per student in 2024 was in higher education, at 165,467 TL. Education expenditure per student increased by 48.1 % in dollar terms in 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching 3,053 dollars.

Total education expenditure per student increased by 104.5 % compared to the previous year. The level of education with the highest increase in education expenditure per student in 2024 compared to 2023 was secondary education, with an increase of 122.4 %. This was followed by middle school, with an increase of 105.2 %.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Eğitimde 100 TL’nin 18’i özele: Harcamalar özele aktı, published in BirGün newspaper on December 6, 2025.