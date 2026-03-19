19 March 2025: The operation to silence the “change” dynamic

Berkant Gültekin

Today marks the first anniversary of the 19 March operations. On 19 March last year, Turkey awoke to a “day of rupture”. Along with Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan, Beylikdüzü Mayor Mehmet Murat Çalık and numerous İBB officials were taken into custody following raids on their homes in the early hours of the morning, and were subsequently arrested on 23 March and sent to prison. This operation signalled that political competition in the country had entered a new phase.

When reflecting on the political significance of the March operation, one must not view it as an isolated incident. This operation is part of a wave that began with moves targeting figures such as Ahmet Özer, Rıza Akpolat and Alaattin Köseler, and has since spread across Anatolia. All of these should be regarded as branches of the same attack plan, alongside the threat of “absolute nullification” directed at the CHP.

The objective of this attack plan is crystal clear: to eliminate the “change” dynamic emerging from within the CHP following the loss of the May 2023 presidential election. This dynamic, which propelled Özgür Özel to the CHP leadership in place of Kılıçdaroğlu, also opened the way for Ekrem İmamoğlu’s presidential candidacy. The revitalised CHP became the leading party in an election (the 2024 local elections) for the first time in 47 years, whilst the AKP finished second in an election for the first time since its founding. Mistakes were also made following the “change”. The “normalisation/softening” move bought the regime time in the wake of defeat, whilst creating a political atmosphere that also cut the wind from the opposition’s sails. Nevertheless, the belief that this new dynamic would bring the CHP to power became widespread. It was precisely this moment, when all conditions became favourable for İmamoğlu’s candidacy, that the regime pressed the alarm button. Because all calculations pointed to İmamoğlu emerging victorious in a potential Erdoğan-İmamoğlu contest. For this reason, İmamoğlu’s advance had to be halted, and intervention was required before he had even officially become a presidential candidate. That night, his degree was revoked; the next morning, İmamoğlu was taken into custody. However, merely sidelining İmamoğlu would not suffice; to prevent potential threats, it was essential to dismantle the CHP and plunge it into internal chaos.

To achieve this objective, the government turned to the internal opposition faction within the CHP. The aim was to present the impending intervention as ‘internal turmoil within the CHP’. Collaboration took place with certain figures who had previously served as MPs for the CHP, held positions in the party’s key bodies, or were known in the media to be close to the CHP, but who were now at odds with the current CHP leadership due to the status they had lost. These individuals, who had no real support among the party rank-and-file and who, over time, had lost the sympathy they had once garnered due to their compromising behaviour, accepted the role of being tools in the operations against the CHP, thereby embarking on a new career trajectory. Appearing as “CHP members” in media outlets controlled by the ruling party, they took their place on the front line of the counter-campaign waged against the “change” dynamic within the CHP. It also fell to this group to act as the mouthpiece for all the accusations targeting the CHP, İmamoğlu and other figures. Despite this multi-pronged chain of attacks, attempts to undermine Özgür Özel’s leadership within the CHP proved fruitless. Indeed, in terms of internal legitimacy, Özel’s leadership was further strengthened by the resilience and activism demonstrated during the process following the 19 March operations. The support given to Özel at the party congresses was the clearest indication of this. At the congress held in November 2025, Özel was re-elected as general secretary, securing the votes of all 1,333 delegates. Meanwhile, the media apparatus used to weaken the CHP and the politicians who accepted the trusteeship role were discredited as marginal elements.

19 March was an operation to bring down the CHP and an attempt to stifle the dynamics of change. This remains the sole purpose of the ongoing trials. Over the past year, Erdoğan’s occasional calls for Özgür Özel to engage in politics in Ankara served as a symbolic expression of the effort to force the CHP to abandon its goal of regaining power and to make İmamoğlu a forgotten figure in Silivri. In parallel with the blockade imposed on the CHP, the political equation has been shifted away from any structure that could threaten the regime’s existence. Based on the regime’s need to break away a section of the DEM Party’s electorate from the opposition bloc, the ‘Turkey Without Terrorism’ process was developed with PKK leader Öcalan. From the outset, this process, which has offered Turkey nothing in terms of democracy and freedoms, continues to serve as a functional tool in the regime’s hands, a tactical manoeuvre aimed at domestic politics, prioritised to create conflicts of interest within the opposition, apart from the imperatives imposed by imperialism’s regional plans.

Over the past year, from 19 March to 19 March, there are other points that the opposition ought to reflect upon. It is clear that the Özel's CHP operates within a political framework that is more open to utilising the streets and public squares than Kılıçdaroğlu’s CHP. The CHP was, to some extent, compelled to do so. For to turn a blind eye to the uprising of Istanbul University students marching in Beyazıt on 19 March, or to ignore the crowds flocking to Saraçhane and taking to the streets across the country, could have amounted to nothing short of suicide for a CHP under heavy attack from the regime. The CHP did not fall into this trap. The fact that two rallies have been held every week for the past year is certainly not a resistance strategy to be dismissed. However, the extent to which the energy of the streets and particularly the infectious enthusiasm of the 19 March youth can be sustained is a matter that requires thorough evaluation. Similarly, another issue worthy of attention is whether the economic and social inequalities accompanying the lawlessness in the country have managed to carry the opposition beyond the current polarisation to a mass movement.

Let us conclude as follows: 19 March 2025 was a milestone. Yet in two distinct ways… On the one hand, it demonstrated just how reckless the regime could become in its quest to preserve its hold on power; on the other, it showed that broad sections of the public would not take down any policy of repression or intimidation. The most important task for all actors within the opposition is to channel this social dissatisfaction with the status quo into a new narrative forTurkey, that is, into hope. The necessary courage and determination are more than ample in the hearts of this nation’s people.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 19 Mart 2025: “Değişim” dinamiğini boğma harekâtı, published in BirGün newspaper on March 19, 2026.