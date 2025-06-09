19 March: No to corruption, yes to solidarity!

Nazlıcan Irmak - Student at Hacettepe University

As of 19 March, university students took to the streets to say ‘No to corruption in society, yes to solidarity!’ This was not just a day of protest, but an outcry of rage that had been building up for years, of silenced youth and disregarded ideas.

The corruption imposed on society by the 23-year-long AKP rule has permeated not only the streets but also university campuses, classrooms, and social relationships. Young people are aware that studying at universities run by ‘trustee’ rectors has turned into a struggle for control rather than scientific education. 19 March is a rebellion against this system.

Today, universities have become structures governed by top-down appointments, far from democratic functioning. The academic hierarchy has infiltrated every corner of the faculties; professors are overshadowed by department heads, and students are reduced to enrolment numbers. Courses that leave no room for critical thinking and are only taught to fulfil the curriculum serve as a formality rather than science.

As an engineering student, I am sad to say that we are still being dragged along by a memory-based system, chasing formulas made up of Greek letters that have no connection to real life. Course content that is far from developing technology reflects a mindset that glorifies only what the teacher knows, not what the student knows. Instead of trying to understand Generation Z, we are stuck in an academic structure that imposes outdated knowledge on them. Bullying in the classroom is becoming commonplace, with professors engaging in power struggles with their students. One example of this is when an instructor, who sometimes accuses his students of organising against him because they do not share his political views, persecutes them for years. The most classic methods of persecution are deliberately failing them in class. For students, this situation is now more critical than ever. Because the prolongation of a period of study means more debt and more stress for a family. One of the real reasons behind a recent wave of suicides among young people at Hacettepe University is that students cannot endure this torture.

We believe that university education is not a privilege but a fundamental right. Education must be free, accessible, and democratic. In universities, it should not be the voices of appointed rectors and senates shaped by collusion that are heard, but the voices of freedom of science, solidarity, and the will of students.

We students are tired of keeping up with the country's agenda and waking up to a new crisis every day. The housing crisis, the struggle to make ends meet, unemployment and anxiety about the future have permeated every cell of our youth. Let alone having time for our hobbies, we cannot even meet our basic needs. While our lives are crammed into a few square metres, we also have to face peer pressure in this confined space. Capitalist individualism has poisoned even university youth. The employer-customer relationship model imposed on society by the AKP has even spread to our peer relationships. Competition is no longer limited to the private sector; it has become a reason for existence among students as well.

Since childhood, our success has been measured by grades and test questions. This race that began in primary school became normal in high school and almost a necessity in university. We are millions of young people competing for grades, seeking connections to secure internships, and fearing unemployment after graduation. The responsibility for this entire situation does not lie with individuals; it lies with this corrupt system that pits us against each other and makes us forget solidarity.

Every year, millions of young people graduate. However, what awaits them is unemployment in an economy that is shrinking rather than growing. Young people without family connections or references are condemned to become ‘stay-at-home kids.’ A master's degree is no longer seen as academic advancement but as a means of postponing unemployment. Yet universities should not be tools to meet the capital's need for qualified labour but the soil where critical and scientific thought flourishes.

It was in this atmosphere that young people became part of a movement sparked by the attempted arrest of Ekrem İmamoğlu on 19 March. This uprising was not merely a show of support for a political figure; it was a cry against the anti-democratic order in universities and the future of uncertainty imposed on young people. Young people know that there is no bright future waiting for them after graduation. That is why change must happen now!

During this process, we experienced solidarity in the streets, organised ourselves through boycotts, and built unity in our classrooms. The desire to write a new story is now unstoppable. Because we are at the bottom, and we will rise together. That is why the voices were so loud on 19 March: This is a rebellion. This is a call to action. It is a call for solidarity against decay!

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled 19 Mart: Yozlaşmaya hayır, dayanışmaya evet!, published in BirGün newspaper on June 8, 2025.