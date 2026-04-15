2 years and 6 months in prison for Zafer Arapkirli under the ‘Disinformation Law’ which they claimed ‘would not be applied to journalists’!

Zafer Arapkirli, a BirGün columnist and the host of the programme Medyaterapi on BirGün TV, appeared before a judge in a lawsuit where he was tried on charges of "Inciting the Public to Hatred and Hostility and Publicly Disseminating Misleading Information." Arapkirli was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison for "publicly disseminating misleading information." He was acquitted of the charge of "inciting the public to hatred and hostility."

The hearing at the Istanbul 23rd Criminal Court of First Instance began at 17:00. In their opinion, the prosecutor requested that Arapkirli be punished for both crimes.

Taking the stand to argue against the prosecutor's opinion, Arapkirli stated, "I refuse to make a defence for a crime I did not commit. On the contrary, I am reporting the crime of ‘keeping the public in the dark’."

Noting that the current political administration wishes to prevent the public’s right to information and news by stopping independent journalists from doing their jobs, Arapkirli said, "They try to do this sometimes by dragging us to and from courts for non-existent crimes, and sometimes by throwing my dear colleagues like İsmail Arı, Alican Uludağ, Merdan Yanardağ, Furkan Karabay, and Sinan Aygül into prison."

Emphasising that he viewed attempting to defend himself against a crime he did not commit as a pointless waste of time, Arapkirli said, "On the contrary, I am reporting this serious crime and demanding my acquittal."

Arapkirli stated the following:

"I will not attempt to make a defence against a crime or crimes that do not exist, nor have even been remotely approached. My esteemed lawyers will already address the legal aspects shortly.

I want to report a more serious and real crime here (especially while a prosecutor is present): ‘The crime of driving the public collectively into a dense darkness.’ The current political power frequently tries to prevent the public's right to information by obstructing independent journalists from their work, just like the situation I am subjected to here today.

They try to penalise journalism by attaching a pretext such as 'Insulting the President, Inciting the Public to Hatred and Hostility, or Publicly Disseminating Misleading Information' to almost every report or commentary we produce. Today's political administration, using the judiciary, is carrying out an archaic activity of blackouts and preventing the public from receiving information."

"I AM REPORTING THIS SERIOUS CRIME"

"The crime of obstructing this right, one of the most fundamental rights of people, guaranteed by both the Constitution of the Republic of Turkey and universal international declarations is being committed systematically. By doing this, my beloved country is falling to 150th or 160th place in international rankings such as those for press freedom and freedom of thought and expression.

This shameful ‘silencing movement’ continues with full force, not only against journalists but also against workers seeking their rights, trade unionists, students, environmental defenders, labourers, retirees, and those defending the rights of women, animals, children, patients, and the right to education.

And we, as independent journalists who have not rented or sold our pens to the powerful and who refuse to bow down; we keep sitting in and rising from the ‘defendant’s’ dock simply because we explain these things because we say that the country is not being governed well, that the people are being dragged into poverty, hunger, and misery, that education and health have been set back nearly 100 years, and that law and justice are being trampled upon.

I repeat: I find it a redundant waste of time to try to defend myself against a crime I did not commit; on the contrary, I am reporting this serious crime I have tried to explain above and I demand my acquittal."

2 YEARS AND 6 MONTHS IN PRISON!

Following the defences, the court announced its verdict and sentenced Arapkirli to 2 years and 6 months in prison for “publicly disseminating misleading information.” Arapkirli was acquitted of the charge of “inciting the public to hatred and hostility.”

The court order stated that the path to appeal remains open.

REACTION FROM ZAFER ARAPKİRLİ

Making a statement to members of the press after the decision, Zafer Arapkirli said, "The essence is that a crime is being committed by imposing a ban on us informing the public and by keeping the people in the dark." Arapkirli stated that he believes the decision will be overturned on appeal.

WHAT HAS HAPPENNED?

The reason for the lawsuit against Arapkirli is a file that was first sent to the Sivas Public Prosecutor's Office and then directed to the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office following a decision of non-jurisdiction. In the X post subject to the lawsuit, Arapkirli had made evaluations regarding the raiding of Alevi villages and massacre events in certain regions during the period of internal conflicts that began after the attempt to overthrow the Assad regime in Syria.

The first hearing, seen on 27 March, was postponed to 14 April on the grounds that the judge was on leave. Arapkirli, his lawyer, and those who wanted to attend the hearing for support had received the news from the court usher in front of the courtroom.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Zafer Arapkirli’ye, ‘gazetecilere uygulanmayacak’ denen dezenformasyon yasasından 2 yıl 6 ay hapis!, published in BirGün newspaper on April 15, 2026.