2025 iPhone Gürcistan fiyatları
2025 iphone Gürcistan fiyatları Türkiye’de telefondan alınan KDV ve ÖTV gibi vergilerin yüksek olması sebebiyle vatandaşlara daha uygun seçenekler oluşturuyor. Peki 2025 iPhone Gürcistan fiyatları ne kadar? İşte iPhone 2025 Gürcistan fiyatları
2025 iPhone Gürcistan fiyatları | Türkiye’de iPhone’nin yeni modellerinin fiyatlarının 60 bin TL’leri geçmesinin ardından yurttaşlar 2025 iPhone Gürcistan fiyatlarını araştırıyor. Pasaportsuz gidilebilen Gürcistan’da iPhone 2025 ücretleri Türkiye’ye kıyasla oldukça ucuza satın alınabiliyor. Hükümet ise yurttaşa bu seçeneğin cazip gelmemesi için yurtdışı telefonların kayıt ücretine büyük bir zam yaparak bu bedeli 45 bin 614 TL’ye çıkardı. Peki 2025 iPhone Gürcistan fiyatları hala hesaplı mı?
|Model
|Gürcistan Fiyatı
|Türkiye Fiyatı
|iPhone 13 128 GB
|1.899 Lari (23.737,5 ₺)
|44.999 ₺
|iPhone 13 256 GB
|2.899 Lari (36.237,5 ₺)
|47.499 ₺
|iPhone 14 128 GB
|2.299 Lari (28.737,5 ₺)
|47.499 ₺
|iPhone 14 256 GB
|2.599 Lari (32.487,5 ₺)
|52.999 ₺
|iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB
|2.649 Lari (33.112,5 ₺)
|56.999 ₺
|iPhone 14 Plus 256 GB
|2.990 Lari (37.375 ₺)
|61.499 ₺
|iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB
|3.199 Lari (37.443 ₺)
|69.999 ₺
|iPhone 14 Pro 256 GB
|3.499 Lari (43.737,5 ₺)
|79.999 ₺
|iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB
|3.499 Lari (43.737,5 ₺)
|78.118 ₺
|iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB
|3.699 Lari (46.237,5 ₺)
|85.185 ₺
|iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB
|4.499 Lari (56.237,5 ₺)
|90.000 ₺
|iPhone 15 128 GB
|2.649 Lari (33.112,5 ₺)
|56.999 ₺
|iPhone 15 256 GB
|2.999 Lari (37.487,5 ₺)
|61.999 ₺
|iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB
|2.999 Lari (37.487,5 ₺)
|64.999 ₺
|iPhone 15 Plus 256 GB
|3.349 Lari (41.862,5 ₺)
|69.999 ₺
|iPhone 15 Pro 128 GB
|3.099 Lari (38.737,5 ₺)
|70.999 ₺
|iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB
|3.449 Lari (43.112,5 ₺)
|75.049 ₺
|iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB
|3.799 Lari (47.487,5 ₺)
|84.049 ₺
|iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB
|4.499 Lari (56.237,5 ₺)
|88.999 ₺
|iPhone 15 Pro Max 1 TB
|5.249 Lari (65.612,5 ₺)
|93.999 ₺
|iPhone 16 128 GB
|3.149 Lari (39.362 ₺)
|64.999 ₺
|iPhone 16 256 GB
|3.599 Lari (44.987 ₺)
|69.999 ₺
|iPhone 16 Plus 128 GB
|3.559 Lari (44.987 ₺)
|73.999 ₺
|iPhone 16 Plus 256 GB
|3.899 Lari (48.737 ₺)
|78.999 ₺
|iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB
|4.049 Lari (50.612 ₺)
|82.999 ₺
|iPhone 16 Pro 256 GB
|4.419 Lari (55.237 ₺)
|87.999 ₺
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 256 GB
|4.799 Lari (59.987 ₺)
|99.999 ₺
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 512 GB
|5.559 Lari (69.487 ₺)
|109.999 ₺
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 1 TB
|6.349 Lari (79.362 ₺)
|119.999 ₺
Bu fiyatlandırmalar, Ocak 2025'e göre yapılmıştır ve para birimi olarak Lari (1 Lari= 12,5₺) kullanılmaktadır.
SINIR KAPISINDA VERGİ İADESİ
Ayrıca Gürcistan’da gerçekleştirdiğiniz alışverişi “Tax Free” tabelalı mağazalardan gerçekleştirdiğinizde mağazadan almış olduğunuz Tax Free faturası ile sınır kapılarından iPhone 16 Pro Max için ödediğiniz ücretin yüzde 12’si geri alınabiliyor. Örneğin iPhone 16 Pro Max 256 GB için bu ücret 4.419 Lari’den 3.889 Lari’ye (48.612 ₺) düşüyor.
