2025 third quarter growth figures fell below expectations

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) the Turkish economy grew by 3.7 in the third quarter of 2025.

This figure remained below expectations.

Economists who took part in the AA Finans expectation survey had predicted that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would increase by 3.97 on an annual basis in the third quarter. The increase remained at 3.7.

CONSTRUCTION SECTOR ROSE AGRICULTURE SECTOR FELL

According to data released by TÜİK the highest increase in chained volume index in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year was 13.9 in the construction sector while the agriculture sector decreased by 12.7.

In addition finance and insurance activities increased by 10.8 information and communication activities by 10.1 product taxes minus subsidies by 9.6 other service activities by 7.1 the industrial sector by 6.5 trade transport accommodation and food services by 6.3 professional administrative and support service activities by 4.4 real estate activities by 4.2 public administration education human health and social service activities by 2.1.

The seasonally and calendar adjusted GDP chained volume index increased by 1.1 compared to the previous quarter. The calendar adjusted GDP chained volume index increased by 3.4 in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

GDP AT CURRENT PRICES WAS 17 TRILLION 424 BILLION 718 MILLION TL

The Gross Domestic Product estimate by production method increased by 41.6 at current prices in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter of the previous year reaching 17 trillion 424 billion 718 million TL. The third quarter value of GDP at current prices was 432 billion 880 million dollars.

HOUSEHOLD FINAL CONSUMPTION EXPENDITURE ROSE BY 4.8

Final consumption expenditure of resident households increased by 4.8 as a chained volume index in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Final consumption expenditure of the state increased by 0.8 gross fixed capital formation by 11.7.

Exports of goods and services decreased by 0.7 in the third quarter of 2025 while imports increased by 4.3.

Exports of goods and services decreased by 0.7 as a chained volume index in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter of the previous year while imports increased by 4.3.

LABOUR PAYMENTS ROSE BY 41.1

Labour payments increased by 41.1 in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Net operating surplus/mixed income increased by 43.5.

The share of labour payments in Gross Value Added was 35.0

The share of labour payments in Gross Value Added at current prices was 35.0 in the third quarter of last year and this ratio was also 35.0 in 2025.

The share of net operating surplus/mixed income was 46.0 and became 46.7.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 2025 üçüncü çeyrek büyüme rakamları beklentinin altında kaldı, published in BirGün newspaper on December 1, 2025.