213 people filed a complaint, but the former AKP MP was not even testified!

While journalists and politicians are being detained and arrested one after another, AKP members are being favoured and protected.

It was revealed that the file containing 213 complaints against former AKP MP Zehra Taşkesenlioğlu, who made headlines with the bribery allegations made by criminal syndicate head Sedat Peker and Taşkesenlioğlu's name was involved in many scandals, was closed without even testimony.

In 2022, Zehra Taşkesenlioğlu, a former AKP member of parliament, was on the national news with her statements about Sedat Peker's bribery allegations. MPs, political parties and many citizens filed criminal complaints against Taşkesenlioğlu one after another.

Since AKP MP Taşkesenlioğlu was a member of parliament at the time, the criminal complaints were not registered at the time. However, AKP did not re-nominate Taşkesenlioğlu in the parliamentary elections on 14 May 2023. The immunity shield expired, Taşkesenlioğlu's file was reopened and all 213 criminal complaints were brought together.

Approximately two years later, on July 19, 2024, a prosecutor at the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office wrote the following:

"In posts made by an individual named Sedat Peker on the social media platform Twitter on August 27, 2022, documents were shared revealing a bribery network established by Zehra Taşkesenlioğlu, who was a Member of Parliament during the 27th legislative term, along with several other individuals. It was reported that Ali Fuat Taşkesenlioğlu, the brother of the accused Zehra Taşkesenlioğlu, had served as an executive at Bank Asya for 16 years before being appointed as the head of the Capital Markets Board (SPK). Furthermore, it was alleged that he and his sister, Zehra Taşkesenlioğlu, demanded bribes from Mine Tozlu Sineren, the owner of Marka Yatırım Holding, thus forming a bribery network. Therefore, it was requested that the necessary legal actions be taken against the accused Zehra Taşkesenlioğlu."

However, the prosecutor ruled that "there is no ground for prosecution," closing the case on the grounds that there was no definite, sufficient, and convincing evidence to justify filing a public lawsuit against Taşkesenlioğlu for the alleged crime.

The prosecutor also stated that there was “no need to notify” the decision to the 213 complainants, effectively not informing them that no action would be taken.

The prosecutor also stated that the decision was ‘not to be notified’ to 213 complainants and did not declare that no action would be taken. Nevertheless, the judgement added that ‘the way of objection to the Ankara Criminal Judgeship of Peace on Duty is open within the legal two-week period’.

ÖZEL AND KILIÇDAROĞLU ALSO FILED COMPLAINTS

Some of the names who filed criminal complaints against Taşkesenlioğlu are as follows:

•Özgür Özel

•Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu

•Muharrem İnce

•Abdüllatif Şener

•Deva Partisi

•Halkın Kurtuluş Partisi

•İzmir Barosu

•Memleket Partisi

•Zafer Partisi

•Haluk Koç

•Ahat Andican

•Abdurrahman Tutdere

•Ahmet Akın

•Ahmet Kaya

•Tuncay Özkan

•Ünal Çeviköz

•Ali Öztunç

•Ali Haydar Hakverdi

•Ali Mahir Başarır

•Alpay Antmen

•Atila Sertel

•Ali Şeker

•Ali Fazıl Kasap

•Ayhan Sefer Üstün

•Bekir Başevirgen

•Burcu Köksal

•Candan Yücer

•Cavit Arı

•Cemal Enginyurt

•Çetin Arık

•Deniz Yavuzyılmaz

•Engin Altay

•Engin Özkoç

•Erdoğan Toprak

•Faik Öztrak

•Gamze Akkuş İlgezdi

•Gamze Taşcıer

•Gülizar Biçer Karaca

•Gökhan Zeybek

•İbrahim Kaboğlu

•İsa Mesih Şahin

•Mahmut Tanal

•Murat Emir

•Murat Bakan

•Mustafa Adıgüzel

•Sezgin Tanrıkulu

•Müzeyyen Şevkin

•Nurhayat Altanca Kayışoğlu

•Orhan Sarıbal

•Ömer Fethi Gürer

•Özgür Karabat

•Selçuk Özdağ

•Selim Temurci

•Selin Sayek Böke

•Ulaş Karasu

•Utku Çakırözer

•Veli Ağbaba

WHAT HAPPENED?

Sedat Peker, the leader of the criminal syndicate, claimed that former Capital Markets Board (CMB) Chairman Ali Fuat Taşkesenlioğlu directed Mine Tozlu Sineren, the owner of Marka Yatırım Holding, to Zehra Taşkesenlioğlu, a member of the AKP.

Peker said that Zehra Taşkesenlioğlu directed Mine Tozlu to a financial consultancy company called Way Out, and claimed that Mine Tozlu was demanded a ‘bribe’ of 12 million liras (~335,000 USD) under the name of consultancy and shared documents.

Confirming Sedat Peker's allegations, Sineren said, ‘I do know Sedat Peker from the past, but I don't know where he got this information from. I am only an acquaintance. He sent me a get well soon message due to these issues I had before. There are some minor things that are not correct in Sedat Peker's posts.’

Sedat Peker had also claimed in later posts that all offences regarding the corruption in the company of former CMB Chairman Ali Fuat Taşkesenoğlu would be pinned on Taşkesenlioğlu's ex-wife Ünsal Ban.

Note: This text has been translated from the article titled 213 kişi şikâyet etti ama ifadesi bile alınmamış! published in BirGün newspaper on January 30, 2025.