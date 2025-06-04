22 people, including mayors, were arrested in the fifth wave of operations, while 14 were released under judicial supervision

In the fifth wave of operations, 22 people, including mayors, were arrested, and 14 were released on judicial control.

In the investigation targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, 22 people were arrested after being referred to the court with a request for arrest. 14 people were released on judicial control.

Among those arrested are Avcılar Mayor Utku Caner Çaykara, Büyükçekmece Mayor Hasan Akgün, Gaziosmanpaşa Mayor Hakan Bahçetepe, Ceyhan Mayor Kadir Aydar, Seyhan Mayor Oya Tekin, and former CHP Deputy Aykut Erdoğdu. Meanwhile, 14 people, including Gürkan Dölekli, the partner of Aziz İhsan Aktaş, who confessed under the effective repentance law, were released on judicial control conditions.

As part of the fifth wave of operations targeting CHP municipalities, those who were detained on Saturday, 31 May, including the mayors of five large districts in İstanbul and Adana, were taken from the İstanbul Police Headquarters to Bayrampaşa State Hospital for a health check on 3 June. Thirty of the individuals, who were then transferred to the Istanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan, were referred to the duty magistrate's court with a request for detention, while six were released on judicial control conditions.

22 INDIVIDUALS DETAINED

After the proceedings at the magistrate's court were completed, 22 people, including the mayors of Avcılar, Büyükçekmece, Gaziosmanpaşa, Ceyhan and Seyhan, were arrested. The names of those arrested are as follows:

Utku Caner Çaykara - Mayor of Avcılar

Hasan Akgün - Mayor of Büyükçekmece

Hakan Bahçetepe - Mayor of Gaziosmanpaşa

Kadir Aydar - Mayor of Ceyhan

Oya Tekin - Mayor of Seyhan

Baki Aydöner - CHP PM Member

Aykut Erdoğdu - Former CHP Deputy

Ali Sukas - General Manager of Ağaç AŞ,

Burak Korzay - General Manager of İSFALT

Erdal Celal Aksoy - Deputy Secretary General of İBB

Veysel Erçevik - Former Deputy Mayor of Beylikdüzü

Ömer Kazancı - Deputy Mayor of Büyükçekmece

Mehmet Mandacı - Deputy Mayor of Avcılar

Rıza Can Özdemir - Deputy Mayor of Büyükçekmece

Erhan Daka - Deputy Mayor of Avcılar

İsmet Abacı - Deputy Mayor of Beşiktaş, Father of Alican Abacı

Celal Tekin - Wife of Seyhan Mayor

Sırrı Küçük - Advisor to MP Özgür Karabat

Ebubekir Akın - Businessman

Özer Ayık - Coordinator

Yusuf Yadoğlu - Businessman

Fikret Demir - Worker

14 PEOPLE RELEASED UNDER JUDICIAL CONTROL

Fourteen people, including Gürkan Dölekli, the partner of Aziz İhsan Aktaş, who confessed by taking advantage of effective repentance, were released on judicial control. The names of those subject to judicial control are as follows:

Gürkan Polat - Assistant to the Mayor of Beylikdüzü

Halil Satı - Manager of the Büyükçekmece Basketball Club

Görkem Kızılkayak - Beşiktaş Municipality Employee

İsmail Yalçın - Beşiktaş Municipality Employee

Şazime Sena Çelik - Beşiktaş Municipality Employee

Hakan Ateş - Company Owner

Can Zafer Yamam - Worker

Gürkan Dölekli - Businessman

Bektaş Yıldız - Businessman

Caner Vural - Contractor

Fahri Aksoy - Contractor

Fatih Yadoğlu - Contractor

Ozan İş - Beşiktaş Deputy Mayor

Songül Demir - Relative of Alican Abacı

Source: 5'inci dalga operasyonda belediye başkanları dahil 22 kişi tutuklandı, 14 kişi adli kontrolle serbest