22 people, including mayors, were arrested in the fifth wave of operations, while 14 were released under judicial supervision

In the investigation targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, 22 people were arrested after being referred to the court with a request for detention. Fourteen people were released under judicial supervision. Among those arrested are Avcılar Mayor Utku Caner Çaykara, Büyükçekmece Mayor Hasan Akgün, Gaziosmanpaşa Mayor Hakan Bahçetepe, Ceyhan Mayor Kadir Aydar, Seyhan Mayor Oya Tekin and former CHP MP Aykut Erdoğdu.
Among those arrested are Avcılar Mayor Utku Caner Çaykara, Büyükçekmece Mayor Hasan Akgün, Gaziosmanpaşa Mayor Hakan Bahçetepe, Ceyhan Mayor Kadir Aydar, Seyhan Mayor Oya Tekin, and former CHP Deputy Aykut Erdoğdu. Meanwhile, 14 people, including Gürkan Dölekli, the partner of Aziz İhsan Aktaş, who confessed under the effective repentance law, were released on judicial control conditions.
As part of the fifth wave of operations targeting CHP municipalities, those who were detained on Saturday, 31 May, including the mayors of five large districts in İstanbul and Adana, were taken from the İstanbul Police Headquarters to Bayrampaşa State Hospital for a health check on 3 June. Thirty of the individuals, who were then transferred to the Istanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan, were referred to the duty magistrate's court with a request for detention, while six were released on judicial control conditions.
22 INDIVIDUALS DETAINED
After the proceedings at the magistrate's court were completed, 22 people, including the mayors of Avcılar, Büyükçekmece, Gaziosmanpaşa, Ceyhan and Seyhan, were arrested. The names of those arrested are as follows:
Utku Caner Çaykara - Mayor of Avcılar
Hasan Akgün - Mayor of Büyükçekmece
Hakan Bahçetepe - Mayor of Gaziosmanpaşa
Kadir Aydar - Mayor of Ceyhan
Oya Tekin - Mayor of Seyhan
Baki Aydöner - CHP PM Member
Aykut Erdoğdu - Former CHP Deputy
Ali Sukas - General Manager of Ağaç AŞ,
Burak Korzay - General Manager of İSFALT
Erdal Celal Aksoy - Deputy Secretary General of İBB
Veysel Erçevik - Former Deputy Mayor of Beylikdüzü
Ömer Kazancı - Deputy Mayor of Büyükçekmece
Mehmet Mandacı - Deputy Mayor of Avcılar
Rıza Can Özdemir - Deputy Mayor of Büyükçekmece
Erhan Daka - Deputy Mayor of Avcılar
İsmet Abacı - Deputy Mayor of Beşiktaş, Father of Alican Abacı
Celal Tekin - Wife of Seyhan Mayor
Sırrı Küçük - Advisor to MP Özgür Karabat
Ebubekir Akın - Businessman
Özer Ayık - Coordinator
Yusuf Yadoğlu - Businessman
Fikret Demir - Worker
14 PEOPLE RELEASED UNDER JUDICIAL CONTROL
Fourteen people, including Gürkan Dölekli, the partner of Aziz İhsan Aktaş, who confessed by taking advantage of effective repentance, were released on judicial control. The names of those subject to judicial control are as follows:
Gürkan Polat - Assistant to the Mayor of Beylikdüzü
Halil Satı - Manager of the Büyükçekmece Basketball Club
Görkem Kızılkayak - Beşiktaş Municipality Employee
İsmail Yalçın - Beşiktaş Municipality Employee
Şazime Sena Çelik - Beşiktaş Municipality Employee
Hakan Ateş - Company Owner
Can Zafer Yamam - Worker
Gürkan Dölekli - Businessman
Bektaş Yıldız - Businessman
Caner Vural - Contractor
Fahri Aksoy - Contractor
Fatih Yadoğlu - Contractor
Ozan İş - Beşiktaş Deputy Mayor
Songül Demir - Relative of Alican Abacı
Source: 5'inci dalga operasyonda belediye başkanları dahil 22 kişi tutuklandı, 14 kişi adli kontrolle serbest