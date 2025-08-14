23% of the poison was used in these 3 cities

Havva Gümüşkaya

Pesticide use in agricultural production has visibly increased in recent years. Frequently in the news due to the return of products exported to the European Union (EU), pesticides pose major threats to public health, the environment, and biodiversity. The fate of products re-entering Turkey after being sent back is also a matter of concern.

Toxic chemicals used against pests such as insects, weeds, fungi, and rodents in agricultural production are called pesticides. According to PwC’s “Overview of Agriculture, Agricultural Chemicals, and Seed Sector” report, UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) data show that in 2022 Turkey used 2.4 kilograms of pesticides per hectare of arable land.

TOP IN CONSUMPTION

Over the past five years, Turkey’s annual pesticide consumption averaged 54,200 tonnes. In 2023, consumption reached 57,800 tonnes, above the average and at a peak. Usage is concentrated especially in the production of vineyards, orchards, and industrial crops. Adana, Antalya, and Manisa lead pesticide use in Turkey. These three provinces account for 23% of total national consumption. The report emphasises that heavy pesticide use creates serious risks for food safety, environmental pollution, and public health. Although legal residue limits exist, insufficient inspections and lack of producer awareness fail to reduce the chemical load in the field.

Baki Remzi Suiçmez, Chair of the Turkish Chamber of Agricultural Engineers (ZMO), stressed that agricultural chemicals are monopolised by global corporations: “Industrial agriculture dependent on seeds and chemicals is imposed as a necessity under the dominance of monopolies that both produce seeds and sell pesticides tailored to those seeds.”

Suiçmez pointed out that the use of smuggled and expired pesticides due to their lower cost is a significant problem. Noting that there are over 7,000 pesticide sales outlets nationwide, he said: “To prevent crop loss from diseases and pests and to ensure healthy production, mechanical control should be applied first, then biological control, then biotechnical control. Only if the problem persists despite these should pesticides be used. However, in Turkey, pesticides banned by law are still easily found on the market.”

Recalling that “Good Agricultural Practices” and organic farming were once supported, Suiçmez said: “In recent years these supports have been reduced. Saying organic and good farming are important on one hand while cutting support for them on the other means continuing corporate dependencies on heavy pesticide and fertiliser use.”

THE BIGGEST DANGER

Suiçmez said products with pesticide residues are a major concern: “It is said that products returned from abroad are destroyed, but this is not found credible. How these products are destroyed is unknown. If pesticide-contaminated products are coming back like adulterated foodstuffs, then the companies involved should also be disclosed. About 15-20% of total fruit and vegetable production is exported. The remaining 85% is for domestic consumption. The biggest danger is not in products returned at customs, but in the 85% sold domestically.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Zehrin %23’ü bu 3 şehirde kullanıldı, published in BirGün newspaper on August 14, 2025.