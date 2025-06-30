23rd İstanbul Pride March: Arrest warrants issued for 3 individuals

Of the 53 people detained during the 23rd İstanbul Pride March on Sunday and referred to the courthouse, 50 were released under judicial control measures.

Three people were referred to the Criminal Court of Peace with arrest warrants.

A total of 53 people who participated in the 23rd İstanbul Pride March, which was to be held in Ortaköy, were beaten by the police and taken into custody.

TAKSİM WAS BLOCKED

The İstanbul LGBTİ+ Pride Week committee, which announced this year's theme as ‘Insisting on Life,’ made a call on its social media account without specifying a location.

All roads leading to İstiklal Avenue were blockaded by police and barricades, and access to Taksim and İstiklal Avenue was restricted.

The Beyoğlu District Governor's Office announced that all events such as meetings, demonstrations, press statements, distribution of leaflets, and sit-ins would be prohibited for 24 hours starting at midnight on 01. 01, all events such as meetings, demonstrations, press statements, distribution of leaflets, and sit-ins would be prohibited for 24 hours, and that Taksim Square, Gezi Park, Sıraselviler Street, and Istiklal Street up to Tünel Square would be closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

