24 January: A Comprehensive Attack on the Working Class

Yusuf Tuna Koç

We discussed the impact of the 24 January measures on the Turkish economy, the current trajectory of the neoliberal era, and the new directions of global capitalism with Erinç Yeldan.

It has been exactly 46 years since the 24 January measures were introduced. For Turkey, this is a very critical period, especially when considered alongside the 12 September coup. Looking back from today, what did 24 January change most in Turkey?

1980 was undoubtedly a critical turning point for Turkey. However, to make a sound assessment, it is necessary to note the background: 1980 was also an extremely important turning point for the global economy, even for global capitalism. The system built after 1945, which we could call a rule-based liberal economy, aimed to keep the capitalist world united against the Soviet socialist threat and to keep the third world countries that had recently gained independence within the capitalist bloc.

Institutions such as the IMF, the World Bank, and later the World Trade Organisation, along with NATO's military power, were the pillars of this system. The goal was to maintain the global dominance of capitalism and the supremacy of capital on a planetary scale.

However, by the 1970s, this system began to falter. The leadership of the core countries in assembly line-based industries came under threat. Production based on cheap labour moved outside Europe and America; first to the so-called Asian Tigers of South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand, then to China, India, Vietnam, and increasingly to sub-Saharan African countries. During this process, profit margins began to decline.

The transformation of the 1980s signalled that this regulated liberal system was no longer sufficient to maintain the profitability of capital and the hegemony of the core countries. Instead, a new phase began, characterised by liberalisation, financial integration and ‘globalisation’, which expanded the dominance of multinational corporations and international financial capital on a global scale.

Middle-income, developing countries such as Turkey were brought back into line during this process. A transition began with the coups in Brazil and Argentina and the 1973 Pinochet coup in Chile, continuing with the liberalisation of trade, finance and capital movements in countries such as Turkey, Malaysia and Thailand. The organised power of labour was dismantled, social gains were eroded, and labour markets were deregulated and subcontracted. A cheap, insecure, fragmented labour force was created for global capital and the local bourgeoisie.

Erinç Yeldan

In Turkey, the programme for this transformation was designed with the 24 January decisions; its implementation was made possible by the 12 September military coup. The same process was implemented in the UK under Thatcher, in the US under Reagan, in Germany under Kohl, and in Japan and South Korea alongside repressive and anti-democratic practices.

Looking back from today, the most striking indicator is the dramatic decline in labour's share of national income. While real wages showed an upward trend from the 1950s until 1977–78, despite all limitations, there was an uninterrupted decline in real wages for approximately 10–12 years after 1980. The rights to strike and collective bargaining were suspended, trade union organisation was dismantled, and the process of de-unionisation began in Turkey.

The foundations of the fragmented, informalised labour market we experience today, condemned to structural unemployment, were laid during that period. In the words of Korkut Boratav, this process was a comprehensive counterattack by capital against labour. The 24 January decisions marked the beginning of an extremely harsh attack on labour gains under the rhetoric of ‘export-oriented industrialisation’ and ‘globalisation’.

THE RECONSTRUCTION OF NEOLIBERALISM

We started with Turkey, but you said this was a global trend. Today, there is frequent discussion about ‘the end of globalisation’. Do you think we are witnessing the end of the neoliberal era?

I see the slogan ‘the end of globalisation is here’ as both incorrect and overly popular. However, the reality is this: we are talking about a period of approximately 50 years since 1980, during which technology, financial markets and capital movements underwent major transformations.

During this period, we experienced a series of devastating crises: the 1994 Mexican crisis, the 1997 Asian crisis, the 2001 crises in Turkey and Argentina, the 2008–2009 global financial crisis, followed by the COVID pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Israel's war in Gaza, and finally, the bottlenecks in US global financial hegemony.

At the point we have reached today, we are in a phase I call ‘click capitalism.’ A structure has emerged that is extremely short-term, speculative, and fragile, where billions of dollars in virtual financial assets are transferred from one end of the world to the other at the touch of a button. This structure is causing serious damage to real production.

The US now recognises that this process is also weakening its own industry. Many leading sectors, from automotive to machinery, computers and technology, are moving abroad. Multinational companies are loosening their ties with core countries and spreading across the globe.

In addition, ecological destruction, the climate crisis, water and soil pollution, the opening up of agricultural land to mining, and multidimensional inequalities (class, gender, geographical, ethnic and religious) are deepening. Waves of migration and the refugee problem are now seriously troubling the core capitalist countries as well.

Under these conditions, we see global capitalism seeking to construct a new ‘chain of rules’. While the free movement of capital is protected, the movement of labour is restricted. These new regulatory efforts create the impression that globalisation is not over, but has entered a new phase.

I see this as a restructuring of the neoliberal state to defend the interests of capital even more openly. The reorganisation of trade regimes, new imperial struggles over critical minerals, and increasing military tensions are part of this process.

So, can we speak of a period of neoliberal reconstruction?

Yes. This process of re-regulation aims to secure capital's profitability, from artificial intelligence to critical minerals, from new financial instruments to cryptocurrencies. At the same time, we are moving towards a world order that does not shy away from resorting to open military intervention, the threat of war, and authoritarian forms of governance when necessary.

Drawing by Bedri Koraman

***

24 JANUARY 1980 – 24 JANUARY 2026

WHAT HAVE WE LOST IN 46 YEARS?

LIBERALISM BROUGHT BY THE COUP

On 24 January 1980, as a result of the demands of the IMF and monopolistic capitalists, the famous 24 January Decisions were adopted. Demirel appointed Turgut Özal as Prime Minister's Undersecretary and tasked him with implementing the decisions. The export-oriented free market economy meant curtailing domestic demand and public spending, keeping the wages of workers and civil servants fixed, and increasing the prices of basic necessities. It was impossible to implement these policies without eliminating the organised power of the people. However, they could only be implemented through authoritarian rule. Demirel used the martial law legislation inherited from Ecevit and mobilised the army to attack popular opposition, resorting to repressive policies reminiscent of military rule. Mass killings involving state forces became daily occurrences. Nevertheless, 1980 was shaped by a conjuncture in which resistance and labour strikes reached their peak. The failure to implement the programme led the ruling class towards overt fascism. The necessity of a radical transformation of the economy in the interests of imperialism and monopoly capital was one of the important factors that brought 12 September to the agenda.

***

LABOUR'S SHARE OF NATIONAL INCOME IN TURKEY

From 1980, when the 24 January decisions were concretely implemented, there was a sharp decline. Since 1997, the share of minimum wage labour in Turkey's GDP has decreased by 26%, while the cost to employers has decreased by 42%. This decline gained momentum during the AKP's rule, falling 17 points below the world average and 22 points below the EU average between 2009 and 2025.

***

UNIONISATION HAS BEEN ELIMINATED

One of the most significant declines in Turkey after 1980 was in the unionisation rate. The unionisation rate, which was 63% in 1988, had fallen to 57% by 2001, and then plummeted rapidly during the first 11 years of the AKP's rule, falling to 9% in 2013. This rate has only remained at 15% at the end of 2025. (Aziz Çelik, Ministry of Labour and Social Security)

In Turkey, which joined the neoliberal world order after 24 January, the share of labour in national income and the unionisation rate declined, while the capital sector experienced significant growth. According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on income distribution in 2025, the top 20% of earners in Turkey today account for 48% of total income, while the bottom 20% account for 6.4%. The richest 20% accounted for 49% of total income in 1987, and this rate rose to 55% in 1994. In 1973, the lowest 20% held 11% of total income.

***

MARKET LIBERALISATION: THE WORKERS' SLAUGHTERHOUSE

Of course, the outcome of the 24 January transition cannot be explained solely by the changes in the incomes of workers and the capitalist class. Today, Turkey lags behind EU countries in public spending. It also leads the EU in average weekly working hours (44 hours). This change was the result of 24 January, 12 September, the Washington Consensus, the implementation of the IMF programme, particularly after 2001, and the heavy neoliberal transformation of the AKP government after 2002. At the current juncture, the ‘free market regime’ imposed by force of coup and maintained through disciplinary apparatus such as strike bans and police violence has created the most intense inequality in Turkish history. In 2025 alone, 2,105 workers died, 94 of whom were children.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 24 Ocak: İşçi Sınıfına Topyekûn Saldırı, published in BirGün newspaper on January 25, 2026.