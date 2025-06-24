25 journalists arrested in the first quarter of the year

The 13th edition of the "Freedom of Expression and Press Agenda" reports prepared by the Expression Interrupted platform has been released. Based on trial monitoring and open-source research, the report covers January, February and March of 2025.

The first quarter of 2025 was marked by intensified pressure on journalists, not only through judicial means but also in areas ranging from covering protests to digital content production.

According to the report, 90 cases involving a total of 157 journalists were heard in first-instance courts between January and March 2025. Of these, 32 cases were concluded, with 19 resulting in convictions and 14 in acquittals. The convictions led to a total of 41 years, 1 month and 12 days in prison for 28 journalists, along with a judicial fine of 8,850 TL. New cases were filed against 25 journalists, and investigations were launched into 10 others.

MOST COMMON CHARGE: “MEMBERSHIP OF A TERRORIST ORGANISATION”

The most frequent charges against journalists during this period were “membership of a terrorist organisation” and “propaganda for a terrorist organisation.” Journalists were tried in 27 different cases under “membership” (Article 314/2 of the Turkish Penal Code) and in 21 cases under “propaganda” (Article 7/2 of the Anti-Terror Law).

The third most common charge was “insult/insulting a public official” (TCK 125), used in 14 cases, followed by “insulting the President” (TCK 299) and “denigrating state institutions” (TCK 301), both used in 9 cases each. Article 217/A of the Penal Code, known as the “disinformation law” (“publicly disseminating misleading information”), was used in 7 separate cases.

DETENTIONS AND ARRESTS

Detentions and arrests continued unabated in the first quarter. Protest sites became increasingly risky working environments for journalists. Of the 50 journalists detained during the reporting period, 22 were targeted for covering protests related to the arrest of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and the appointment of a trustee to Van Metropolitan Municipality. During the same period, at least five incidents involving violence, obstruction or threats by police affected 12 journalists, heightening concerns about journalist safety.

Twenty-five journalists were arrested in the reporting period. Of the 21 journalists who were in custody during this time, 10 were released. Seven of those arrested had been trying to cover the protests against İmamoğlu’s arrest. The number of jailed journalists rose from 33 at the start of the year to 34 at the end of the first quarter.

FINES AND BROADCAST SUSPENSIONS FROM RTÜK

In the first three months of 2025, RTÜK fined Halk TV, NOW, SZC TV and TELE 1 a total of 25,344,068 TL. Over 22 million TL of these fines were issued over broadcasts related to İmamoğlu’s arrest. In addition to monetary penalties, SZC TV was subjected to a 10-day broadcast suspension. The board also issued a warning targeting opposition media, citing “leading citizens to despair through negative broadcasts.”

During this period, RTÜK’s regulatory authority was extended to YouTube. YouTube channels of Cumhuriyet newspaper, Fatih Altaylı and FluTV were required to obtain licences.

NEW THREAT: CYBER SECURITY LAW

The Cyber Security Law, which came into force on 19 March following its publication in the Official Gazette, drew criticism from journalism organisations. In particular, Article 16, which prescribes two to five years in prison for those who “falsely present a data leak,” was seen as a new tool of censorship against the press.

Article 8 of the law, which allows prosecutors to seize digital materials without a court order “in cases where delay would be prejudicial,” was also widely criticised.

In the first quarter of the year, the Constitutional Court annulled the provision on “aiding a terrorist organisation without being a member” (TCK 220/6) once again on the same grounds as before, stating that it did not meet the requirements of legality.

The Constitutional Court also ruled that at least two applications made by journalists involved violations of the right to a fair trial and freedom of the press.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) also revealed in its 2024 statistics that Turkey once again topped the list of rights violations in Europe. According to the statistics, 35.8 percent of the more than 60,000 applications pending before the ECHR from 47 Council of Europe member states originated from Turkey, amounting to approximately 21,600 cases.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yılın ilk çeyreğinde 25 gazeteci tutuklandı, published in BirGün newspaper on June 24, 2025.