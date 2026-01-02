26 people arrested in Yalova on charges of ISIS membership

Following the clash in Yalova in which three police officers lost their lives, 26 of the 42 suspects detained in simultaneous raids across the city targeting ISIS were arrested.

During an operation targeting ISIS in Seher Street, İsmet Paşa Neighbourhood, at around 02:00 on 29 December, police officers İlker Pehlivan (47), Turgut Külünk (50) and Yasin Koçyiğit (49) were killed in a hail of gunfire from a house, while eight police officers and one security guard were injured.

Five women and six children were safely evacuated from the address, while six ISIS members were killed in the ensuing clash.

Following the incident, 42 suspects were detained in simultaneous raids across the city. The suspects, including the five women rescued from the house, were transferred to Yalova Courthouse yesterday after undergoing procedures at the police station. Twenty-six of the suspects were arrested by the court, while 16 were released on judicial control.

ISIS OPERATED UNDER THE GUISE OF AN “ASSOCIATION”

In Yalova, Metin Umutlu, the uncle of Zafer Umutlu, an ISIS member killed in a clash that claimed the lives of three police officers, said they would not collect the body.

Speaking to Yeni Şafak, Metin Umutlu said that when they heard about the clash, he and Zafer's brother went to Yalova. Metin Umutlu noted that three days before the clash, Zafer Umutlu's brother had suspected that his brother might carry out an attack on New Year's Eve and had filed a complaint.

Meanwhile, details emerged about how ISIS organised itself in Yalova. It was revealed that members of the organisation specifically targeted young people aged 14-18 and carried out their activities under the guise of an ‘association’.

THEY PROVIDED COMBAT TRAINING

ISIS members first established a place called ‘Ahlak ve Sünnet Dergisi’ (Morality and Sunnah Magazine) in the Kemerköprü area of Yalova. When this place was closed down following complaints, they rented a warehouse in the village of Elmalık and began using it.

When this location was also shut down in March, they established a new place called ‘İlim ve Takva Dergisi’ (Journal of Knowledge and Piety) on the Yalova-Bursa Highway. Despite complaints, the organisation members, who continuously opened new locations, held meetings at 9 p.m. on Saturday evenings, where they provided ideological training, according to Yeni Şafak.

In addition, wrestling and combat training were also provided at the meetings. The meetings were announced on social media.

It was learned that the organisation members, who also shared propaganda on social media, set up tents and went camping in Armutlu every summer.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 3 polis yaşamını yitirmişti: Yalova'da 26 kişi IŞİD'den tutuklandı, published in BirGün newspaper on January 2, 2026.