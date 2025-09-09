27 detained in connection with attack in İzmir that killed 2 police officers

In Balçova’s Çetin Emeç neighbourhood yesterday at 08.50, E.B., masked and armed with a pump-action shotgun, went to Salih İşgören Police Station and opened fire on the guard booth. Police officer Hasan Akın, on duty there, was killed. Police at the station intervened after hearing gunfire.

A clash broke out between police and the assailant. During the clash, 1st Class Police Chief Inspector Muhsin Aydemir was also killed. Health teams were dispatched to the scene. Police officers Ömer Amilağ and Murat Dağlı, along with a civilian wounded in the hand, were taken to hospital by ambulance. It was reported that Amilağ’s condition remained critical.

WOUNDED SUSPECT CAUGHT

After the incident, police launched an operation in the neighbourhood to catch the fleeing assailant. During the operation, the attacker E.B. was caught wounded. He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

A large-scale investigation was launched into the incident. Two deputy chief prosecutors and six public prosecutors were assigned to the case.

“SHOTGUN HIS FATHER BOUGHT 10 YEARS AGO”

After the attack, İzmir Governor Süleyman Elban, who came to the police station, said: "The suspect who carried out the attack is 16 years old. He lives on this street. He has no criminal record, no previous custody due to crime. No complaints to the station, no criminal or UYAP record. You must have seen the large amount of shotgun cartridges. It was a pump-action shotgun his father bought 10 years ago."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İzmir'de 2 polisin öldürüldüğü saldırıya ilişkin 27 kişi gözaltına alındı, published in BirGün newspaper on September 9, 2025.