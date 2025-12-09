27 players and 22 referees referred to the PFDK as part of a betting investigation

Within the scope of the betting investigation carried out by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) 22 referees and 27 players were referred to the PFDK with precautionary measures.

At the initial stage of the investigation on 28 October 2025 152 referees had been referred to the PFDK.

TFF President İsmail Hacıosmanoğlu held a press conference on the issue. Reminding that they were in the USA because of the World Cup draw Hacıosmanoğlu said “In Turkey those who chase personal agendas have stopped us from experiencing national feelings. We could not enjoy the joy of the good draw we got there”.

“THE SENSE OF PANIC IS GROWING”

Saying that he did not have a worry about sitting in the same post for a long time Hacıosmanoğlu continued as follows:

“We want to leave a clean football environment for tomorrow. All the operations we carry out are for tomorrow. We impose sporting penalties. I thank our İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek. He is bravely and meticulously trying to save Turkish football from the swamp of illegality it has become involved in. As the operations deepen the sense of panic is growing.”

“LET NO ONE DOUBT OUR TRANSPARENT MANAGEMENT”

“When there are obstacles we will leave our seats without compromise on this issue. Our Galatasaray club president came and they met. While Fenerbahçe were attacking with 8 players the referee stopped the play and went over to the person lying there. We saw many things in derby matches that would affect the result of that match. In the last 3-4 weeks the matches have been managed very well. For me Arda Kardeşler's refereeing was over in last year's Beşiktaş - Galatasaray match. Let no one doubt our fair and transparent management.”

He answered a question about the claim that refereeing decisions had been wrong in recent weeks by saying “In recent weeks the performance of the referees is better compared with the past. We need to support our young friends”.

“I DO NOT ACCEPT THE MISTAKES IN VAR”

Hacıosmanoğlu said about the penalty incident that was not given in favour of Samsunspor when the score was 2-2 in the Galatasaray-Samsunspor match “I accept the mistakes of my referee colleagues on the pitch but I do not accept the mistakes in VAR because there you watch it”.

NAMES OF THE PLAYERS

The 27 players referred to the PFDK under article 57 of the Football Disciplinary Regulations are as follows:

Abdulcebrail Akbulut: Düzce Cam Düzcespor

Ahmed Kağan Gürbüz: Amasyaspor Fk

Arif Rışvanoğlu: Yalova Fk 77 Spor Kulübü

Berat Badak: Bursa Yıldırım Spor Kulübü

Berke Çelik: Mdgrup Osmaniyespor

Bilal Güven: Niğde Belediyesi Spor

Buğra Çiçek: Bucaspor 1928

Burak Tolunay Sekin: Menemen Futbol Kulübü

Cengiz Alp Köseer: İkas Eyüpspor

Emin Kaan Arslan: Bulvarspor

Emin Yakup Oktay: Oktaş Uşak Spor A.Ş.

Emirhan Sefa Öz: Etimesgut Spor Kulübü

Emre Nizam: Giresunspor

Gökdeniz Bayrakdar: Sipay Bodrum FK

Hüseyin Emir İkiz: Ağrı 1970 Spor Kulübü

Kaan Mert Vardar: Galata Spor Kulübü

Kerem Yorulmaz: Küçükçekmece Sinop Spor A.Ş.

Mehmet Mustafa Çolak: Edirnespor

Ömer Faruk Çalışkan: İzmir Çoruhlu Futbol Kulübü A.Ş.

Ramazan Karakurt: Ağrı 1970 Spor Kulübü

Taha Batuhan Yayıkcı: Bursaspor

Tarık Yusuf Karakaya: Bursa Yıldırım Spor Kulübü

Tuğra Aygün Ergün: Bandırma Spor

Ulaş Oktay Yıldız: Beykoz Anadolu Spor A.Ş.

Yasin Başaytaç: GMG Kastamonuspor

Yusuf Sertkaya: Sipay Bodrum FK

Yusuf Tursun: Sultan Su İnegölspor

NAMES OF THE REFEREES

The referees referred to the PFDK by the TFF Legal Counsel are as follows:

Top category referees: Fevzi Erdem Albaş, Furkan Aksuoğlu.

Top category assistant referees: Deniz Caner Özaral, Mustafa Güçer.

Category referees: Bedirhan Yiğitbaş, Cihan Ölmez, Furkan Arıoğul, Hakan Ergin, Halil İbrahim Balsatan, Kemal Dizdar, Tolga Akbaba, Tolga Tuna.

Category assistant referees: Ahmet Karaatay, Barış Sun, Berkay Salman, Faik Sancaktutan, Fatih Gemici, Mehmet Özgür İşbilen, Osman Oğurlu, Ömer Faruk Sağır, Yasin Mert Karahan ve Yiğit Çam.

The careers of 82 referees who did not appeal against the penalty given by the PFDK and 67 referees whose appeals were rejected and whose penalties became final had ended.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 27 futbolcu ve 22 hakem bahis soruşturması kapsamında PFDK'ye sevk edildi, published in BirGün newspaper on December 9, 2025.