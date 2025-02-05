33 Women Killed in Turkey in the First Month of the Year

We Will Stop Femicide Platform (Kadın Cinayetlerini Durduracağız Platformu) has released its report on violence against women for January 2025. According to the report, 33 women were murdered by men in January, while 32 women were found dead under suspicious circumstances. Compared to the same month in 2024, there has been a significant increase in the number of women found dead under suspicious conditions.

Accordingly, in January 2024, 21 women were reported to have died under suspicious circumstances, whereas in January 2025, this number rose to 32. Among the 33 women killed this month; 8 were murdered for asserting control over their own lives, such as seeking a divorce, refusing reconciliation or marriage, or rejecting a relationship; 1 of them was killed on the pretext of not cooking. The motives behind the murders of 20 women remain unknown.

Of 33 women, 8 were killed by the man they were married to, 5 by the man they were together with, 6 by relatives, 3 by acquaintances, 3 by their sons, 3 by their brothers, 2 by the man they were married to before and 1 by her father. Women were mostly murdered in their homes. In addition, women were mostly killed with firearms. 17 out of 33 women were murdered with a gun. 8 of the women were killed with cutting instruments.

According to the report, 23 of the murdered women were found dead in their homes, 3 on the streets, 3 in deserted places, hospitals and parks, while the place where 4 women were murdered could not be identified.

Source: Ocak ayında 33 kadın katledildi, 32 kadının ölümü şüpheli!