374 thousand accounts investigated in one year

For a long time, social media has been a primary target of government representatives, particularly President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In a statement made in 2021, Erdoğan claimed that “social media platforms have become a threat to both democracy, social peace, and national security.” During this period, many citizens faced legal action due to their social media posts.

Reports from the General Directorate of Security and the Gendarmerie General Command have revealed the extent of social media surveillance. According to the information in these reports, approximately 374,000 social media accounts were examined in 2024. As a result, the identities of 122,000 social media users were determined and reported to the judiciary.

In 2024, the General Directorate of Security (EGM) investigated 198,364 social media accounts. Of these, 86,170 social media users were identified and reported to the judiciary. As a result, 3,317 individuals were detained, while 384 were arrested.

The 2024 Annual Activity Report of the General Directorate of Security included the following details: “A total of 198,364 social media accounts were monitored for offenses such as spreading terrorist propaganda, selling or promoting drugs, inciting hatred and hostility, advocating violence against women and animals, insulting the President, threatening national unity and public safety, defaming the Turkish nation, the Republic of Turkey, state institutions and organs, and offenses against Atatürk. Following these investigations, 86,170 users were identified and reported to judicial authorities. As a result, 3,317 individuals were detained, 384 were arrested, 879 were placed under judicial control, and 2,054 were released.”

The Gendarmerie General Command also closely monitored social media. According to its 2024 Annual Activity Report, the Gendarmerie investigated 175,666 social media accounts. The report stated: “Throughout the year, 175,666 social media accounts were examined, and 36,094 accounts/users were identified and referred to the relevant authorities for further action.”

13 ARTICLES APPROVED

Meanwhile, the Cyber Security Law Proposal, which grants the government direct authority to intervene in citizens' private lives, is being discussed in Parliament. Thirteen articles of the proposal were approved on the previous evening. The legislation envisions the establishment of a Cyber Security Directorate under the Presidency, granting the institution broad powers to prevent cyber attacks. During the discussions, CHP Eskişehir MP Utku Çakırözer criticized the bill, stating: "This law is a cyber dictatorship, a law to turn the country into North Korea! With an unregulated directorate granted limitless and arbitrary powers, our rights and freedoms will be curtailed, and our privacy will be eradicated! We will fight to protect the personal data and freedoms of 86 million people!"

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled Bir yılda 374 bin hesap incelendi, published in BirGün newspaper on March 7, 2025.