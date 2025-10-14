396 violence calls in September: The perpetrator is again the closest man

According to the “Domestic Violence Emergency Helpline September 2025 Data and Analysis Report” by the Federation of Women’s Associations of Turkey (TKDF), between 1 and 30 September, the helpline received 396 calls. It was noted that 89.7% of those who reported incidents were women, and that the main reasons for the calls were physical and psychological violence.

The report stated that of these 396 calls, 41 came from İstanbul, 19 from Ankara, and 6 each from Kocaeli and İzmir.

23 CALLS INCLUDED REQUESTS FOR SHELTER

The report indicated that of the 76 newly recorded cases of violence reported in September 2025, 53 were incidents of domestic violence and 27 were cases of women subjected to violence by their legally married husbands.

In 23 calls, women requested shelter, and there was one case that required urgent intervention. The report also noted that 58 callers received legal information, 29 were referred to police stations, and 5 to bar associations.

MOST CALLS FROM ‘WITHIN THE FAMILY’

In terms of perpetrators, 37.3% were husbands, 11.4% boyfriends, and 7.8% other family members such as fathers.

The age distribution of those who called the helpline showed that 48.4% were aged 19-30, 19% aged 31-40, another 19% aged 41-48, and 13.6% were in the 16-18 age group.

The report stated that 89.7% of the calls were made by women and 5.3% by men, and most involved cases of physical and psychological violence.

99,098 CALLS IN 18 YEARS

According to the report, the distribution of violence types was as follows: 40.10% psychological, 32.10% physical, 9.88% economic, 9.87% social, and 7.41% sexual violence. It also noted that since 15 October 2007, the helpline has received a total of 99,098 calls.

Between 1 and 31 August 2025, the helpline received 328 calls. Of the 79 newly recorded cases, 55 involved domestic violence. In 33 of these, women reported violence from their legally married husbands, and 30 calls included requests for shelter.

“WOMEN MOST OFTEN FACE VIOLENCE FROM THE CLOSEST MEN”

The report stated:

“The calls received by the Domestic Violence Emergency Helpline show that women are most often subjected to violence by the men closest to them. These calls reveal that violence against women is being perpetrated by husbands within the home, a place assumed to be the safest. In September 2025, husbands accounted for 37.3% of perpetrators. At the same time, family members such as mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, daughters and sons were also identified as perpetrators by victims or informants.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Eylül ayında 396 şiddet çağrısı: Fail yine en yakındaki erkek, published in BirGün newspaper on October 14, 2025.