4 people detained as part of the “match-fixing conspiracy in football” investigation

As part of the investigation, former Turkish Football Federation (TFF) Deputy Chairman Lütfi Arıboğan, former TFF General Secretary Ebru Köksal, Turkish National Olympic Committee President Ahmet Gülüm and former TFF Chief Legal Counsel and UEFA Disciplinary Inspector İlhan Helvacı were detained.

Within the investigation conducted by the Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau of the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Lütfi Arıboğan, Ahmet Gülüm, İlhan Helvacı and Ebru Köksal, who were detained, face accusations of “aiding the FETÖ/PDY armed terrorist organisation” and “breaching the confidentiality of the investigation”.

ALİ KOÇ LISTED AS THE “COMPLAINANT”

The four people were brought to the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan. Statement-taking procedures for the suspects at the prosecutor’s office have begun. According to AA reporter Zeynep Yeşildal, former Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç is listed in the investigation as the “complainant”.

STATEMENT FROM THE PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

In its statement, the prosecutor’s office said:

“As part of the investigation being conducted into the investigation and prosecutions, known to the public as the ‘2011 Match-Fixing Investigation in Football’, which targeted many people from the sporting community including former Fenerbahçe Sports Club President Aziz Yıldırım and which were unlawfully carried out by certain former public officials who were members of the FETÖ/PDY terrorist organisation, instructions have been given to the İstanbul Police Department for Lütfi ARIBOĞAN, Ahmet GÜLÜM, İlhan HELVACI and Ebru KÖKSAL, who are suspected of having taken part in unlawful acts in connection with Mehmet Baransu, one of the members of the said terrorist organisation, to be brought before our Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office to take their statements for the offences of Aiding the FETÖ/PDY Armed Terrorist Organisation and Breaching the Confidentiality of the Investigation.”

WHAT HAS HAPPENED?

On 3 July 2011, many people, including Fenerbahçe President Aziz Yıldırım, were detained on match-fixing accusations. After years of trial proceedings, only Aziz Yıldırım received a prison sentence in the cases filed. Later, the AYM decided that the trial should be repeated and the case was dropped. Clubs including Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş, Sivasspor and Eskişehirspor were mentioned in the investigation and received penalties from UEFA. It was learned that UEFA’s penalties were decided based on a report submitted by the TFF of the period.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 3 Temmuz soruşturması: Lütfi Arıboğan dahil 4 kişi gözaltında, published in BirGün newspaper on December 25, 2025.