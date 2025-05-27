4 thousand hotels were sealed across Turkey, summer season opened with chaos

Aycan Karadağ

More than 4 thousand hotels were sealed across Turkey ahead of the Eid al-Fitr and summer holidays. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism's closure of facilities without a ‘tourism management certificate’ left holidaymakers on the streets and tourism investors in debt. The continuation of the practice cancelled by the Constitutional Court turned into destruction for the sector struggling with the economic crisis.

In 2021, with a legal amendment, all accommodation facilities were obliged to obtain a ‘tourism business certificate’. Even if they had a licence from the municipality, facilities without the approval of the Ministry began to be sealed. However, the process of obtaining a certificate is blocked due to the small number of personnel in the Ministry. Hundreds of facilities missed the season while waiting for their turn for inspection. International Investment Expert and Lawyer Abide Gülel Saral said, ‘Every hotel that does not open means a loss of both employment and foreign currency. The hope that the economic crisis would be alleviated by tourism has completely collapsed.’

In its decision dated 17 October 2024, the Constitutional Court ruled that the article stipulating the closure of hotels without a tourism management certificate was ‘contrary to the freedom of enterprise’. The Ministry was given 9 months to reorganise the law. However, the implementation was not stopped within this period; on the contrary, inspections were tightened and sealing was accelerated.

THE MINISTRY WAS LATE

The judicial remedy is open for hotels closed due to lack of documentation. A business, represented by Abide Gülel Saral, obtained a stay of execution after applying to the administrative court. The removal of the seal on the grounds that ‘irreparable damage will occur’ sets a precedent for businesses in similar situations in the sector. However, it requires both time and legal expertise to apply for this remedy. Especially small businesses have difficulty in accessing the judicial process.

Bodrum Professional Hotel Managers Association (BOYD) Honorary Founding President Serdar Karcılıoğlu reacted to the crisis. Karcılıoğlu said, ‘This crisis is the product of incompetent decisions taken at the desk. Only 200 of the 4 thousand hotels that are currently sealed can be opened after receiving the certificate. Others will either open illegally or remain closed. Citizens will also be victimised. The ministry still says ‘We are still working’, but this season has already been lost,’ he said. Karcılıoğlu stated that last year was a bad season and this summer will be much worse, and called on the public authority to ‘immediately establish a common solution table’.

TOURISM BUSINESS CERTIFICATE IS IMPORTANT

Sealed hotels are not legally obliged to refund their guests. Since hotels without a tourism management certificate are generally not listed on agency platforms, the agency is obliged to place the customer in an equivalent facility for bookings made through agencies. However, if the reservation is made directly through the hotel's own website or call centre, the consumer must request the validity of the hotel's tourism management certificate in writing. In order to prevent consumer grievances, lawyers give the following warnings to holidaymakers:

- Ask whether the hotel has a ‘tourism business certificate’.

- Check whether the hotel's status is up to date on booking websites.

- Written confirmation should be obtained and documents should be kept.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Yaz sezonu kaosla açıldı, published in BirGün newspaper on May 27, 2025.