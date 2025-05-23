4th wave operation against İBB: Detention orders for 44 people

A fourth wave operation was launched this morning as part of the 'corruption' investigation targeting İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), which has been under attack by the government.

Kadriye Kasapoğlu, private secretary to İBB President and CHP’s presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, who has been in prison for the past two months, and security chief Mustafa Akın, both of whom had previously been detained and released, were detained again.

Among those for whom detention orders have been issued are KİPTAŞ General Manager Ali Kurt and İBB Deputy Secretary General Arif Gürkan Alpay.

44 PEOPLE DETAINED

So far, 44 individuals have been detained in operations carried out by the Financial Crimes Division of the İstanbul Police Department across İstanbul, İzmir, Trabzon, Antalya, Tunceli and Kocaeli.

Home searches and detention procedures are ongoing.

STATEMENT FROM THE PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office released the following statement regarding the dawn operations:

“Within the scope of case file 2024/228233, instructions have been issued to the İstanbul Police Department’s Financial Crimes Division to carry out arrest, detention, search and seizure procedures for 49 individuals, including Ali KURT, Ziya Gökmen TOGAY, İbrahim BÜLBÜLLÜ, Nezahat KURT and Mustafa AKIN, in relation to irregularities identified primarily in İSTAÇ, KİPTAŞ and the Directorate of Road Maintenance. At present, arrest, detention, search and seizure operations regarding the suspects are ongoing.”

Source: İBB'ye 4. dalga operasyonu: 44 kişi hakkında gözaltı kararı