5-day protest ban has been declared in İzmir and Ankara

Following the detention of İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor and expected CHP presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, protests began and spread across the country yesterday.

Outside of İstanbul, the largest protests took place in İzmir and Ankara.

In response, the İzmir Governorship announced today that all meetings, demonstrations, and press statements would be banned for five days.

The statement from the İzmir Governorship read as follows: "In accordance with the decision taken by our Governorship, in order to maintain public order and prevent potential provocative actions, all meetings, demonstrations, and press statements have been banned throughout the province for five (5) days, from 10:00 on 21.03.2025 until 23:59 on 25.03.2025. Respectfully announced to the public."

Following İzmir, the Ankara Governorship also declared a five-day protest ban.

Source: İzmir ve Ankara'da 5 günlük eylem yasağı ilan edildi