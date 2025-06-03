5th wave operation against İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality: 38 people referred to court

The procedures for 38 people detained in the fifth wave of operations conducted as part of the ‘corruption’ investigation targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), which is in the government's crosshairs, have been completed at the police station.

The 38 people, whose procedures were completed at the İstanbul Police Department's Financial Crimes Branch, were taken to the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan after undergoing health checks at Bayrampaşa State Hospital.

Anadolu Agency (AA) published a video of the transfer of individuals detained in the operation targeting CHP-run municipalities.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The fifth wave of operations was carried out on 31 May as part of the investigation launched by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

During the operations, arrest warrants were issued for 49 people, including Büyükçekmece Mayor Hasan Akgün, Gaziosmanpaşa Mayor Hakan Bahçetepe, Avcılar Mayor Utku Caner Çaykara, Adana Ceyhan Mayor Kadir Aydar, Adana Seyhan Mayor Oya Tekin, İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Secretary General Erdal Celal Aksoy, CHP PM member Baki Aydöner, and former CHP MP Aykut Erdoğdu.

In accordance with the decision, a total of 38 people have been detained so far in operations carried out by police teams.

Source: İBB'ye 5. dalga operasyonu: 38 kişi adliyeye sevk edildi