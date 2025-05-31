5th wave operation against İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality: Arrest warrants issued for 47 people, including mayors

The fifth wave of operations in the ‘corruption’ investigation targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) was launched this morning.

As part of the operation, arrest warrants were issued for 47 people, including Büyükçekmece Mayor Hasan Akgün, Gaziosmanpaşa Mayor Hakan Bahçetepe, and Avcılar Mayor Utku Caner Çaykara.

Meanwhile, arrest warrants were also issued for İBB subsidiary managers and senior managers of other CHP-run municipalities, as well as Ceyhan Mayor Kadir Aydar and Seyhan Mayor Oya Tekin in Adana.

The operations were carried out as part of four separate investigations.

Some of the names for whom arrest warrants were issued are as follows:

Burak Korzay, Director of İBB subsidiary İSFALT

Aykut Erdoğdu, former CHP deputy

Ali Sukas, General Manager of Ağaç A.ş

Veysel Erçevik, Deputy Mayor of Beylikdüzü

Erdal Celal Aksoy, Deputy Secretary General of İBB

Kadir Aydar, Mayor of Ceyhan

Oya Tekin, Mayor of Seyhan

Ozan İş, Deputy Mayor of Beşiktaş

Erhan Daka, Deputy Mayor of Avcılar

Alican Abacı, Deputy Mayor of Beşiktaş

Mehmet Mandacı, Deputy Mayor of Avcılar

Rıza Can Özdemir, Deputy Mayor of Büyükçekmece

Ömer Kazancı, Deputy Mayor of Büyükçekmece

Searches are continuing in homes.

CHP HOLDING AN EXTRAORDINARY MEETING

Following the operations, CHP İstanbul Provincial Chairman Özgür Çelik will convene at the Provincial Headquarters with all MPs, PM and YDK Members, District Chairmen, Mayors, Provincial Administrators, Provincial Chairmen of the Women's and Youth Organisations, and the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Group Management.

Details to follow...

