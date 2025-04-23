6.2 magnitude earthquake in İstanbul

A powerful earthquake struck İstanbul, shaking the entire Marmara Region. According to AFAD, the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.2 and occurred off the coast of Silivri in the Marmara Sea. Its depth was recorded as 13.1 km.

The tremor was also felt in neighbouring provinces and the Aegean region. Aftershocks have continued, including two significant ones measured at 4.9 and 4.4 in magnitude. Earlier, at 12:13, another quake of 3.9 magnitude occurred in the Marmara Sea.

AFAD: STAY AWAY FROM RISKY BUILDINGS

In a statement, AFAD warned: “Do not enter damaged buildings in the aftermath of the quake. Stay away from risky structures. Use SMS and internet-based messaging apps to communicate. Follow the instructions issued by official authorities.”

YERLİKAYA: FIELD SURVEYS UNDERWAY

Minister of the Interior Ali Yerlikaya announced: “All teams from AFAD and relevant institutions have begun field surveys.”

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu shared the following message regarding the earthquake: “I extend my best wishes to all our citizens affected by the 6.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred off the coast of Silivri in the Marmara Sea and was felt in neighbouring provinces. Our initial assessments show no damage or adverse effects on our highways, airports, trains, or metro systems. Our teams continue their general scanning and inspection activities on site. May Allah protect our country and our noble nation from all kinds of disasters.”

WARNING FROM İSTANBUL GOVERNORSHIP

The İstanbul Governorship issued a public warning advising people not to enter buildings that have been damaged or are suspected to have been damaged, to avoid using vehicles unless necessary, and to limit use of GSM lines to emergency situations only.

In a social media post, the Governorship stated:

“Attention, citizens: Please do not enter buildings that are damaged or potentially damaged due to the earthquake. Avoid using your vehicles unless absolutely necessary. Do not use GSM lines except in urgent situations.”

