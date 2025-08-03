64 football fields worth of tourism plunder

Mustafa Bildircin

The inadequacy of the response to forest fires in many parts of Turkey has turned thousands of hectares of forest into ashes.

The inability to effectively respond to the fires has once again brought the issue of a lack of trained and equipped personnel to the fore, while attention has turned to the extent of forest destruction during the AKP era. Under the AKP government, tens of thousands of hectares of forest area were opened up for non-forestry activities almost every year. The size of forest areas opened up for non-forestry activities, which was 17,733 hectares in 2023, increased to 23,053 hectares in 2024.

32 HECTARES

While forests were most frequently opened up for mining activities, the size of forest areas granted permits for tourist facilities also drew attention. According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, during the AKP era, forest areas equivalent to dozens of football fields were made available for the construction of tourist facilities.

The size of forest areas granted permits for non-forestry activities for tourist facilities during the AKP administration was recorded as 32 hectares. Accordingly, it was reported that tourist facilities were constructed on 32 hectares of forest land, equivalent to 64 football fields.

The size of forest areas granted operating permits for tourist facilities is listed by year as follows:

2014: 15 hectares

2015: 8 hectares

2016: 7 hectares

2017: 1 hectare

2019: 1 hectare

THE BALANCE SHEET OF DEFORESTATION

In addition to tourist facilities, thousands of hectares of land in Turkey are opened up for non-forestry activities every year.

Under AKP governments, the size of forest areas granted permits for non-forestry activities has been as follows in some years:

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 64 futbol sahalık turizm yağması, published in BirGün newspaper on August 3, 2025.