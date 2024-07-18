76. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı
Televizyon dünyasının Oscar'ları olarak kabul edilen 76. Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu.
Kaynak: Haber Merkezi
76. Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar belirlendi. Bu yıl en çok adaylık alan yapım "Shogun" oldu.
25 adaylık elde eden başarılı yapımı, 23 adaylıkla The Bear takip etti. The Bear, geçtiğimiz yıl Emmy Ödülleri'nden 10 ödülle ayrılmıştı.
Emmy Ödülleri 15 Eylül'de sahiplerini bulacak.
Drama dalında 76. Emmy Ödülleri adayları şöyle:
En İyi Dizi
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Erkek Oyuncu
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Dominic West, The Crown
- Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Kadın Oyuncu
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Erkek Konuk Oyuncu
- Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
- Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
- Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
- John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Kadın Konuk Oyuncu
- Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Infidelity"
- Claire Foy, The Crown "Sleep, Dearie Sleep"
- Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show "Update Your Priors"
- Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Couples Therapy (Naked & Afraid)"
- Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Double Date"
En İyi Senaryo
- The Crown "Ritz", Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare
- Fallout "The End" Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith "First Date" Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover
- Shōgun "Anjin" Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks
- Shōgun "Crimson Sky" Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente
- Slow Horses "Negotiating With Tigers", Will Smith
En İyi Yönetmen
- Stephen Daldry, The Crown ""Sleep, Dearie Sleep
- Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, "The Overview Effect"
- Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "First Date"
- Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun "Crimson Sky"
- Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses "Strange Games"
- Sallj Richardson, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty "Beat L.A."
Mini dizi dalındaki adaylıklar ise şöyle:
En İyi Mini Dizi
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
En iyi Kadın Oyuncu
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
En İyi Yönetmen
- Weronia Tofilska, Baby Reindeer "Episode 4"
- Noah Hawley, Fargo "The Tragedy Of The Commons"
- Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans "Pilot"
- Millicent Shelton, Lessons In Chemistry "Poirot"
- Steven Zaillian, Ripley
- Issa Lopez, True Detective: Night Country
En İyi Senaryo
- Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd
- Black Mirror "Joan Is Awful", Charlie Brooker
- Fargo "The Tragedy Of The Commons", Noah Hawley
- Fellow Travelers "You’re Wonderful", Ron Nyswaner
- Ripley, Steven Zaillian
- True Detective: Night Country "Part 6", Issa López