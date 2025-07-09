78 lives lost, no one takes responsibility

Ebru Çelik

In the trial involving 32 defendants, 19 of whom are in custody, including the hotel owner and municipal officials, regarding the fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Bolu Kartalkaya that claimed the lives of 78 people and injured 133 others, some of the defendants presented their defences. The court adjourned the trial after the defences continued until late at night. The hearing continued yesterday with the defendants' statements.

The hearing, held in a specially created courtroom in the sports hall of Bolu Social Sciences High School by the Bolu 1st Heavy Penal Court, began with the defence of Mehmet Özel, the former Provincial Special Administration Licensing and Inspection Director, who is in custody. Özel stated that the scope of his inspections did not include fire safety; rather, they conducted inspections related to food, hygiene, and environmental health. He stated that the business licence was issued by the fire department and denied responsibility. Özel noted that no new fire report was obtained due to the absence of complaints and that there was insufficient staff at the institution, and he had reported this situation to the authorities.

NO FIRE TRAINING PROVIDED TO STAFF

Accountant Cemal Özer then took the stand. In his statement, Özer said that the fire department had conducted an inspection before the fire but that the deficiencies mentioned in the report had not been addressed. Özer stated that the fire department team measured the corridors and determined that vital elements such as emergency exit doors, ventilation systems and lighting were not adequate, and signed the report. He noted that he communicated the situation to both Gazelle Hotel Manager Ahmet Demir and the responsible Emir Aras, but no measures were taken. Özer added that Aras reacted after being informed of the deficiencies, saying, ‘You've caused us trouble.’ Özer, who was in the hotel at the time of the fire, noted that he was rescued by the fire brigade and that no fire training was provided to the staff during his employment.

Kadir Özdemir, the hotel's accounting manager, also defended himself at the hearing. Özdemir said, ‘I did not participate in the fire inspection. I did not see any work being done to address the deficiencies.’ Özdemir also stated that the hotel owner, Halit Ergül, said there was no need to hire an occupational health and safety expert, adding, "When the deficiencies were reported, Ergül said, 'There is no need to hire an occupational safety expert. There was no occupational health and safety expert working at Grand Kartal due to a management decision. I don't know why they couldn't hire one."

∗∗∗

“THE MINISTRY OF CULTURE AND TOURISM IS RESPONSIBLE”

The families, who made statements during the trial recesses, stated that none of the defendants who had been heard so far had accepted responsibility. The families reacted, saying, ‘The defendants say, “We didn't know, we don't work there, we're not guilty.” So are our children the guilty ones?’ Çiğdem Sarıtaş, who lost her brother Yılmaz Sarıtaş and her 15-year-old niece Nehir and 12-year-old nephew Doruk Sarıtaş in the fire, appealed to the authorities for justice with tears in her eyes. Sarıtaş said, ‘Everyone is pointing fingers at each other from top to bottom. Not a single person has admitted guilt. The defendants are pointing to the hotel owner. If the hotel owner says, “The hotel isn't mine,” we won't be surprised anymore.’ Sarıtaş said that officials from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism should also be questioned, adding, "The ministry says that fire safety measures are not within its remit. However, they sent a 40-page explanatory notice to the families. If it's not their responsibility, why did they inspect hotels on different dates before? If it is their responsibility, why didn't they inspect the Grand Kartal Hotel?"

∗∗∗

THE MANAGER SLEPT DURING THE TRIAL

Nihan Ece Mercan Hasarpa, the sister of Alp Mercan, who lost his life in the fire, stated that Emir Aras, the son-in-law of Halit Ergül, the hotel's general manager and owner, slept throughout the trial.

Elif Naz Nemec, the lawyer for the Koton family, also noted in a statement to BirGün that the statements made by the defendants during their defence the previous day were contradictory.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 78 can gitti, tek bir kişi sorumluluk üstlenmedi, published in BirGün newspaper on July 9, 2025.