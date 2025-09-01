9.5 square meters for 25 years of labour

Mustafa Bildircin

The AKP's economic policy, largely shaped at the Presidential Palace, is dragging Turkey into a deep economic sinkhole. The deepening economic crisis cannot stop the public's exorbitant spending, while citizens are becoming poorer by the day. While a handful of fortunate few, especially capital groups close to the government, are getting richer, tens of millions of citizens are forced to struggle to meet even their most basic needs.

The deep economic crisis is also eroding the Turkish lira a little more every day. With the loss of value of the Turkish lira, the purchasing power of citizens is also hitting rock bottom. The scale of the economic crisis, which is causing wage earners to suffer major losses of rights, is also deeply affecting public pensioners.

THE LOST GOLD OF RETIREES

The CHP Labor Offices' study on the purchasing power of public sector retirees reveals the dire situation they find themselves in. The study, coordinated by CHP Deputy Chair Gamze Taşcıer, exposes the destitution of public sector retirees. The report titled Social Genocide Under AKP Rule states that a public sector worker who retired in 2002 could buy 660 quarter gold coins with their retirement bonus, while by 2025, a public sector retiree's bonus will only be enough for 133 quarter gold coins. CHP member Taşcıer states that 527 quarter gold coins have been lost from the pensioner's pocket in 23 years.

THEY ARE SELLING DREAMS

The most striking picture of the situation public sector retirees find themselves in is reflected in the data on their ability to purchase housing. A public sector worker who could buy a 100-square-meter home with their retirement bonus in 2002 can now only afford 9.5 square meters of a 42-square-meter home. According to the study by CHP Deputy Chair Gamze Taşcıer, public pensioners can only afford 9.5 square meters of the 42-square-meter, 1+1 apartments with a net usable area, valued at 4.2 million TL, which are being sold with the Real Estate Certificate announced as great news by the AKP government.

Commenting on this striking picture, CHP member Taşcıer summarizes:

"The situation faced by fixed-income households in Turkey today reveals how the government sells dreams to workers. Even if a white-collar worker spent all their income on certificates without eating or drinking, they would only be able to own a 1+1 home after 10 years.

It would be possible to become a homeowner in 7 years with an average civil servant salary, in 23 years with the lowest pension, and in approximately 15 years with an average civil servant pension. The AKP government, which is trying to sell fixed and low-income earners not a home but a lifelong dream under the name of real estate certificates, is scamming those who live by their labor by selling them false hope. The real estate certificate, presented as a profitable investment tool, has lost 11.85% of its value in less than a month. The damage caused by the AKP is a systematic policy of devaluation directed at the sweat of the worker, their years of service, and their struggle for life. This system is called social massacre."

∗∗∗

POCKET MONEY

The retirement bonus of a public worker who graduated from a regular high school and retired from the 1st grade of the 3rd degree after 25 years of public service is only 974,109 TL as of August 2025.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 25 yıllık emeğe 9,5 metrekare!, published in BirGün newspaper on September 1, 2025.