9th Anniversary of 15 July: We are in the midst of a new coup process

Politics Service

Yesterday, nine years after the 15 July coup attempt, which opened the door to a one-man regime and was described by those in power as a ‘blessing,’ a ceremony was held at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

The palace administration, which instrumentalised the coup attempt, commemorated the anniversary of its broken partnership with the community with calls for a ‘new constitution’ and new Ottomanist dreams.

While the government continues its efforts to turn the coup attempt into the foundation for the construction of a fascist regime, a commemoration ceremony was held at the TBMM, which was bombed on the night of the coup.

CHP Chairman Özgür Özel left the Assembly after the ceremony, as the leaders of the parties in the Assembly were not given the floor.

Speaking at the ceremony held in the Assembly hall, TBMM President Numan Kurtulmuş said, ‘It is imperative to draft a new, modern, inclusive, democratic and comprehensive constitution.’

Speaking at the ceremony, AKP President Tayyip Erdoğan hinted at his expansionist policies in the wake of the coup attempt. Erdoğan said, ‘A Turkey free of terrorism will open the door to a region free of terrorism,’ adding that a new era would begin in every area of the country. CHP General leader Özgür Özel, who did not attend the ceremony in the Assembly hall, made comments on current issues during a live broadcast on Habertürk before the ceremony.

THEY DID NOT TOUCH AKP STAFF

Speaking about 15 July, Özel said, "When it came to the political wing of the coup, they couldn't touch AKP staff... When the brother of the coup leader became the Deputy Chairman of the AKP and still represented Turkey, and even the relatives of the coup leaders at the highest level were suddenly cleared, these matters continued. The next government will not be able to resolve this issue without going after the political wing of FETÖ and purging it from the public sector.”

Özel said, “When it came to the AKP cadres at the top, it stopped. When it stopped, if you are a relative of an AKP deputy, they cannot touch you because they cannot touch the deputy.”

Reacting to AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s statement, “We, as three parties, are determined to carry this process through to the end safely,” Özel said the following:

“The president says, ‘There are three of us. Us, the MHP, and the DEM. The three of us will move forward; we don’t need anyone else.’ Then everything changed. The DEM said, ‘What three-party alliance? This is not an election alliance…’”

‘HE IS KEEPING HIS RIVAL IN PRISON’

‘We are currently in a coup process,’ said Özel, adding, ‘And Erdoğan has eliminated Ekrem İmamoğlu, who is likely to become president after him, through a coup, disrespecting the 15.5 million votes the people gave him. He is keeping his rival in prison.’

Özel continued his speech as follows: “Trump’s aides are making the following assessments: ‘This happens in third world countries; you lock up your rival and get rid of him. Erdoğan has taken care of it.’ He does not object to this; he is keeping his rival in prison. Erdoğan had 17 mayors from the Republican People's Party imprisoned. During the process when he said, “In a month, you won't be able to look each other in the face,” there was not a single penny, not a single penny that they could prove in the Istanbul operation.

All the lies they spread have collapsed. They talked about 560 billion on television. It turned out that the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality's total budget to date was 490 billion. They said, ‘1,200 mobile phones,’ but it turned out that not a single one was true. For example, luxury vehicles... As İmamoğlu said, the vehicles of the MHP MP were revealed. All the lies are collapsing one by one. Erdoğan either led the 19 March coup or was unable to prevent those who led it. But here we are faced with someone who is keeping his political rival inside. Erdoğan's words, this word, that word... There is no point in discussing them with great importance."

NOT EVEN A SINGLE SELF-CRITICISM

CHP presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, who is imprisoned in Silivri's Marmara Prison, released a message on the anniversary of the 15 July 2016 coup attempt. In his message, İmamoğlu said, "Not even a single self-criticism has been made regarding this destructive structure that has been protected and nurtured within the state for years."

IT CARRIED OUT ITS OWN COUP UNDER THE PRETEXT OF FIGHTING COUPS

"If we want to ensure that July 15 never happens again in this country, we must immediately become a country of institutions and rules and fully ensure democracy," said İmamoğlu, emphasising the need to immediately ensure the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law.

Seyit Aslan, General Chairman of the Labour Party (EMEP), said in a statement on the 9th anniversary of the 15 July coup attempt that the government was trying to consolidate its power through measures implemented under the guise of ‘fighting the coup.’ Aslan said, "Those who insist on coups and fascist oppression will lose, and the people will win."

TÜSİAD EMPHASISES SECULARISM

Meanwhile, a statement by the Turkish Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (TÜSİAD) emphasised secularism and the republic. The statement included the following remarks:

“15 July was not merely the suppression of an uprising; it was the resolute defence of the will of the people, the constitutional order, and our shared future. The fundamental values of our republic—secularism, pluralism, and freedoms—are also the guarantees of our shared life.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 15 Temmuz’un 9’uncu Yıldönümü: Yeni bir darbe süreci içindeyiz, published in BirGün newspaper on July 16, 2025.