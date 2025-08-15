9th wave operation against İBB: Detention order for 44 people including İnan Güney

Operations against the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality continue. A new operation was launched this morning.

A detention order was issued for CHP Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney and 43 others. As of 09:10, 42 people had been detained.

Among those with detention orders are Yiğit Oğuz Duman, who has served as an adviser to the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor since 2019, the Beyoğlu private secretary, İnan Güney’s bodyguard, and employees of Kültür AŞ and Medya AŞ.

Searches were carried out at the homes of those with detention orders. It was reported that searches were also conducted in the Beyoğlu Municipality building and some digital materials were seized.

STATEMENT FROM THE CHIEF PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

In a statement on the operation, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said:

“Detention orders have been issued for a total of 44 suspects, including 35 suspects, among them Beyoğlu Mayor İnan GÜNEY, who were found to be involved in numerous fraud offences within Medya A.Ş., Kültür A.Ş. and the İBB in connection with Murat ONGUN, suspect on the run Emrah BAĞDATLI, and a criminal organisation operating for profit, and 9 suspects identified within the social media network of this criminal organisation controlled by Murat ONGUN and linked to fugitive suspect Emrah BAĞDATLI, for the offences of leading a criminal organisation for profit, extortion, bribery, fraud to the detriment of a public institution, and unlawful acquisition of personal data.”

REACTION FROM CHP

CHP Deputy Chairperson for Public Relations and Media Relations Burhanettin Bulut reacted to the operation on his X account, saying, “This is not law, but a political operation conducted on the instructions of those in power; it is a disgraceful document of the regime of repression!”

CHP Parliamentary Group Deputy Chair Gökhan Günaydın said, “The endless waves against İBB are nothing but an attempt to redesign politics. Your plans to seize the municipalities won in 2014, 2019 and 2024 by the will of the people through operational methods will blow up in your face.”

ÖZGÜR ÖZEL: EVEN IF YOU LAUNCH 99 WAVES INSTEAD OF 9, YOU WILL NOT SUCCEED!

Reacting to the operation against İBB this morning, CHP Chair Özgür Özel said, “Even if you launch 99 waves instead of 9, you will not succeed!” Recalling the statements he made yesterday, Özel said, “Let them trust their prosecutors and gangs. I trust the people.”

