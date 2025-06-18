A 2.5 million m² area along the İstanbul Canal route has been opened for construction!

İsmail Arı

The Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change has prepared a new urban development plan to build residential buildings next to the Sazlıbosna Dam in Arnavutköy, which is set to be destroyed as part of the Kanal İstanbul project.

The plan opens up a massive 2.5 million square metre area for development.

It was stated that this area, located right next to the dam, will be developed as part of the ‘250,000 Social Housing Project’ being carried out by the Housing Development Administration (TOKİ).

The urban planning report states that the area opened up for construction is located ‘within the boundaries of the urban planning plans for the 3rd stage of the Istanbul New City (European Side) Reserve Construction Area (Kanal Istanbul Project).’

The report also stated that 18% of the land is privately owned, and the current status of the area was explained as follows: ‘Upon examining the current land use of the planning area, it is observed that there is no significant development on the land. Within the area boundaries, there are no agricultural lands, forest areas, or pasture lands.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled "Kanal İstanbul güzergahında 2,5 milyon metrekarelik alan imara açıldı" published in BirGün newspaper on June 18, 2025.